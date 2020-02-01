e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman spells out Budget theme in 3 big points

Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman spells out Budget theme in 3 big points

Budget 2020: Aspirational India to boost the standard of living, economic development for all, and building a humane and compassionate society are the three big theme of this Budget, sais Nirmala Sitharaman in her speech.

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 12:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People watching budget by finance minister at a showroom. (Photo A P Dube/HT)
People watching budget by finance minister at a showroom. (Photo A P Dube/HT)
         

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday listed the three themes of the Union Budget 2020 while presenting the financial statement of the government in Parliament.

“My Budget 2020 is woven around three themes—aspirational India to boost the standard of living, economic development for all, and building a humane and compassionate society,” Nirmala Sitharaman said in her speech.

Under the first theme of aspirational India, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman focussed on skills, education, and agriculture.

“The government is committed to double farmers’ income by 2022. Farmers with barren land can set up solar power units so that they can get a living out of it,” she said as she presented a 16-point action plan for the purpose.

The Union Budget details the government’s revenue and expenditure in the past, as well as estimated spending and projections for the coming year.

Sitharaman had presented her first budget in July last year, shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government came to power in the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley had presented the Union Budget on February 1 in 2017, moving away from tradition. The Union Budget was presented on the last working day of February till 2016.

tags
top news
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Thakur files mercy petition before President Kovind
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Akshay Thakur files mercy petition before President Kovind
Live analysis of Budget 2020 as FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Parliament
Live analysis of Budget 2020 as FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Parliament
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news