Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman spells out Budget theme in 3 big points

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 12:04 IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday listed the three themes of the Union Budget 2020 while presenting the financial statement of the government in Parliament.

“My Budget 2020 is woven around three themes—aspirational India to boost the standard of living, economic development for all, and building a humane and compassionate society,” Nirmala Sitharaman said in her speech.

Under the first theme of aspirational India, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman focussed on skills, education, and agriculture.

“The government is committed to double farmers’ income by 2022. Farmers with barren land can set up solar power units so that they can get a living out of it,” she said as she presented a 16-point action plan for the purpose.

The Union Budget details the government’s revenue and expenditure in the past, as well as estimated spending and projections for the coming year.

Sitharaman had presented her first budget in July last year, shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government came to power in the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley had presented the Union Budget on February 1 in 2017, moving away from tradition. The Union Budget was presented on the last working day of February till 2016.