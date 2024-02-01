Interim Budget 2024: Key announcements for 'aam aadmi' in Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday increased capital expenditure by 11 per cent for the next fiscal to sustain the world-beating economic growth rate while trimming the deficit in a reform-oriented Interim Budget that also gave relief to the common man from disputed small tax demands of up to ₹25,000. People watch the live telecast of the interim budget 2024 by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at a showroom in Gurugram, on Thursday. (ANI)

Presenting a vote on account or an Interim budget for the financial year 2024-25, Nirmala Sitharaman proposed no changes in income tax rates for individuals and corporates, as well as customs duty.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

In less than an hour-long budget speech, she presented the Narendra Modi government's achievements in the last 10 years that transformed India from being a "fragile" economy to the world's fastest-growing major economy. Follow Live Updates on Budget 2024

Key announcements for the common man