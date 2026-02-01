Edit Profile
    Budget 2026: Full text of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget speech here

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament on Sunday, outlining the government’s economic priorities.

    Published on: Feb 01, 2026 1:39 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament on Sunday, outlining the government’s economic priorities, reform agenda and fiscal roadmap amid a challenging global environment.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026 in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab/Sansad TV) ((ANI Video Grab/Sansad TV))
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026 in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab/Sansad TV) ((ANI Video Grab/Sansad TV))

    Follow for live updates.

    Here is the full budget speech:

    Hon’ble Speaker,

    On the sacred occasion of Magha Purnima and the birth

    anniversary of Guru Ravidas, I present the Budget for the year

    2026-2027.

    Introduction

    1. Since we assumed office 12 years ago, India’s economic

    trajectory has been marked by stability, fiscal discipline, sustained

    growth and moderate inflation. This is the result of conscious choices we

    have made, even in times of heightened uncertainty and disruption. Our

    Government, led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi, has decisively and

    consistently chosen action over ambivalence, reform over rhetoric and

    people over populism.

    2. We have pursued far reaching structural reforms,

    fiscal prudence and monetary stability whilst

    maintaining a strong thrust on public investment.

    Keeping atmanirbharta as a lodestar, we have built domestic

    manufacturing capacity, energy security and reduced critical import

    dependencies. Simultaneously, we have ensured that citizens benefit

    from every action of the Government, undertaking reforms to support

    employment generation, agricultural productivity, household purchasing

    power and universal services to people.

    These measures have delivered a high growth rate of around 7% and

    helped us make substantial strides in poverty reduction and

    improvement in the lives of our people.

    3. Today, we face an external environment in which trade and

    multilateralism are imperilled and access to resources and supply chains

    are disrupted. New technologies are transforming production systems

    while sharply increasing demands on water, energy and critical minerals.

    4. India will continue to take confident steps towards Viksit Bharat,

    balancing ambition with inclusion. As a growing economy with

    expanding trade and capital needs, India must also remain deeply

    integrated with global markets, exporting more and attracting stable

    long-term investment.

    Part A

    5. As I begin Part A, I want to express my gratitude to the people for

    standing firmly with us as we forge our way together towards becoming

    one of the largest economies of the world.

    6. Our aim is to transform aspiration into achievement and

    potential into performance, as we ensure that the dividends of growth

    reach every farmer, the scheduled caste, the scheduled tribes, the

    nomads, the youth, the poor and the women.

    7. In the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, several

    innovative ideas were shared with our Prime Minister, which have

    inspired many of the proposals, making this a unique Yuva Shakti-driven

    Budget.

    8. Our Government’s ‘Sankalp’ is to focus on our poor,

    underprivileged and the disadvantaged. To deliver on this Sankalp, and

    given that this is the first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan, we are

    inspired by 3 kartavya:

    9. Our first kartavya is to accelerate and sustain economic growth,

    by enhancing productivity and competitiveness, and building resilience

    to volatile global dynamics.

    10. Our second kartavya is to fulfil aspirations of our people and

    build their capacity, making them strong partners in India’s path to

    prosperity.

    11. Our third kartavya, aligned with our vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka

    Vikas, is to ensure that every family, community, region and sector has

    access to resources, amenities and opportunities for meaningful

    participation.

    12. This threefold approach requires a supportive ecosystem. The

    first requirement is to sustain the momentum of structural reforms—

    continuous, adaptive, and forward-looking. Second, a robust and

    resilient financial sector is central to mobilising savings, allocating

    capital efficiently and managing risks. Third, cutting-edge technologies,

    including AI applications, can serve as force multipliers for better

    governance.

    Reform Express

    13. Our Government has undertaken comprehensive economic

    reforms towards creating employment, boosting productivity and

    accelerating growth. After the Prime Minister’s announcement on

    Independence Day in 2025, over 350 reforms have been rolled out.

    These include GST simplification, notification of Labour Codes, and

    rationalisation of mandatory Quality Control Orders. High Level

    Committees have been formed and in parallel, the Central Government

    is working with the State Governments on deregulation and reducing

    compliance requirements.

    14. The Reform Express is well on its way and will maintain its

    momentum to help us fulfil our kartavya.

    I now move to the specific proposals.

    15. Under our first kartavya to accelerate and sustain economic

    growth, I propose interventions in six areas: i) Scaling up manufacturing

    in 7 strategic and frontier sectors; ii) Rejuvenating legacy industrial

    sectors; iii) Creating “Champion MSMEs”; iv) Delivering a powerful push

    to Infrastructure; v) Ensuring long-term energy security and stability;

    and vi) Developing City Economic Regions.

    Scaling up manufacturing in 7 strategic and frontier sectors:

    16. Biopharma SHAKTI (Strategy for Healthcare Advancement

    through Knowledge, Technology and Innovation) – India’s disease

    burden is observed to be shifting towards non-communicable diseases,

    like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune disorders. Biologic medicines are

    key to longevity and quality of life at affordable costs. To develop India

    as a global Biopharma manufacturing hub, I propose the Biopharma

    SHAKTI with an outlay of 10,000 crores over the next 5 years. This will

    build the ecosystem for domestic production of biologics and

    biosimilars. The Strategy will include a Biopharma-focused network with

    3 new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

    (NIPER) and upgrading 7 existing ones. It will also create a network of

    over 1000 accredited India Clinical Trials sites. We propose to strengthen

    the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to meet global

    standards and approval timeframes through a dedicated scientific

    review cadre and specialists.

    17. India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 1.0 expanded India’s

    semiconductor sector capabilities. Building on this,

    we will launch ISM 2.0 to produce equipment and materials, design

    full-stack Indian IP, and fortify supply chains. We will also focus on

    industry-led research and training centres to develop technology and

    skilled workforce.

    18. The Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, launched

    in April 2025 with an outlay of 22,919 crore, already has investment

    commitments at double the target. We propose to increase the outlay to

    40,000 crore to capitalise on the momentum.

    19. A Scheme for Rare Earth Permanent Magnets was launched in

    November 2025. We now propose to support the mineral-rich States of

    Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated

    Rare Earth Corridors to promote mining, processing, research and

    manufacturing.

    20. To enhance domestic chemical production and reduce

    import-dependency, we will launch a Scheme to support States in

    establishing 3 dedicated Chemical Parks, through challenge route, on a

    cluster-based plug-and-play model.

    21. Strong capital goods capability is a determinant of productivity

    and quality across different sectors. Towards building this capacity, I

    propose the following:

    (a) Hi-Tech Tool Rooms will be established by CPSEs at 2

    locations as digitally enabled automated service bureaus that

    locally design, test, and manufacture high-precision

    components at scale and at lower cost.

    (b) A Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and

    Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) will be introduced to

    strengthen domestic manufacturing of high-value and

    technologically-advanced CIE. This can range from lifts in a

    multi-story apartment, fire-fighting equipment, large and

    small, to tunnel-boring equipment for building metros and

    high-altitude roads.

    (c) I also propose a Scheme for Container Manufacturing to

    create a globally competitive container manufacturing

    ecosystem, with a budgetary allocation of 10,000 crore over

    a 5 year period.

    22. For the labour-intensive Textile Sector, I propose an Integrated

    Programme with 5 sub-parts:

    (a) The National Fibre Scheme for self-reliance

    in natural fibres such as silk, wool and jute,

    man-made fibres, and new-age fibres;

    (b) Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme to modernise

    traditional clusters with capital support for machinery,

    technology upgradation and common testing and

    certification centres;

    (c) A National Handloom and Handicraft programme to

    integrate and strengthen existing schemes and ensure

    targeted support for weavers and artisans;

    7

    (d) Tex-Eco Initiative to promote globally competitive and

    sustainable textiles and apparels;

    (e) Samarth 2.0 to modernize and upgrade the textile skilling

    ecosystem through collaboration with industry and

    academic institutions.

    23. Further, I propose to set up Mega Textile Parks in challenge

    mode. They can also focus on bringing value addition to technical

    textiles.

    24. I propose to launch the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative

    to strengthen khadi, handloom and handicrafts. This will help in global

    market linkage and branding. It will streamline and support training,

    skilling, quality of process and production. This will benefit our weavers,

    village industries, One - District – One - Product initiative and rural

    youth.

    25. India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for high quality,

    affordable sports goods. I propose a dedicated initiative for sports goods

    that will promote manufacturing, research and innovation in equipment

    design as well as material sciences.

    Rejuvenation of Legacy Industrial Clusters

    26. I propose to introduce a Scheme to revive 200 legacy industrial

    clusters to improve their cost competitiveness and efficiency through

    infrastructure and technology upgradation.

    Creating “Champion SMEs” and supporting micro enterprises:

    27. Recognising MSMEs as a vital engine of growth, I propose a

    three-pronged approach to help them grow as ‘Champions’:

    8

    Equity Support

    28. I propose to introduce a dedicated 10,000 crore SME Growth

    Fund, to create future Champions, incentivizing enterprises based on

    select criteria.

    29. I also propose to top up the Self-Reliant India Fund set up in

    2021, with 2,000 crore to continue support to micro enterprises and

    maintain their access to risk capital.

    Liquidity Support

    30. With TReDS, more than 7 lakh crore has been made available to

    MSMEs. To leverage its full potential, I propose 4 measures: (i) mandate

    TReDS as the transaction settlement platform for all purchases from

    MSMEs by CPSEs, serving as a benchmark for other corporates; (ii)

    introduce a credit guarantee support mechanism through CGTMSE for

    invoice discounting on TReDS platform; (iii) link GeM with TReDS for

    sharing information with financiers about government purchases from

    MSMEs, encouraging cheaper and quicker financing; (iv) introduce

    TReDS receivables as asset-backed securities, helping develop a

    secondary market, enhancing liquidity and settlement of transactions.

    Professional Support

    31. Government will facilitate Professional Institutions such as ICAI,

    ICSI, ICMAI to design short-term, modular courses and practical tools to

    develop a cadre of ‘Corporate Mitras’, especially in Tier-II and Tier-III

    towns. These accredited para-professionals will help MSMEs meet

    compliance requirements at affordable costs.

    Infrastructure

    32. During this past decade our Government has undertaken several

    initiatives for large-scale enhancement of public infrastructure including

    through new financing instruments such as Infrastructure Investment

    Trusts (InVITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and institutions

    like NIIF and NABFID. We shall continue to focus on developing

    infrastructure in cities with over 5 lakh population (Tier II and Tier III),

    which have expanded to become growth centres.

    33. Public capex has increased manifold from 2 lakh crore in

    FY2014-15 to an allocation of 11.2 lakh crore in

    BE 2025-26. In FY2026-27, I propose to increase it to 12.2 lakh crore to

    continue the momentum.

    34. To strengthen the confidence of private developers regarding

    risks during infrastructure development and construction phase, I

    propose to set up an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund to provide

    prudently calibrated partial credit guarantees to lenders.

    35. Over the years, REITs have emerged as a successful instrument

    for asset monetisation. I propose to accelerate recycling of significant

    real estate assets of CPSEs through the setting up of dedicated REITs.

    36. To promote environmentally sustainable movement of cargo, I

    propose to: a) Establish new Dedicated Freight Corridors connecting

    Dankuni in the East, to Surat in the West; b) operationalise 20 new

    National Waterways (NW) over next 5 years, starting with NW-5 in

    Odisha to connect mineral rich areas of Talcher and Angul and industrial

    centres like Kalinga Nagar to the Ports of Paradeep and Dhamra. Training

    Institutes will be set up as Regional Centres of Excellence for

    development of the required manpower. This will benefit youth in the

    entire stretch of the waterways to train and acquire skills.

    Further, a ship repair ecosystem catering to inland waterways will also

    be set up at Varanasi and Patna; c) launch a Coastal Cargo Promotion

    10

    Scheme for incentivising a modal shift from rail and road, to increase the

    share of inland waterways and coastal shipping from 6 % to 12 % by

    2047.

    37. To enhance last-mile and remote connectivity, and promote

    tourism, I propose to give incentives to indigenize manufacturing of

    seaplanes. A Seaplane VGF Scheme will be also be introduced to provide

    support for operations.

    Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS)

    38. Aligning with the roadmap launched in December 2025, CCUS

    technologies at scale will achieve higher readiness levels in end-use

    applications across five industrial sectors, including, power, steel,

    cement, refineries and chemicals. An outlay of 20,000 crore is

    proposed over the next 5 years.

    City Economic Regions

    39. Cities are India’s engines of growth, innovation, and

    opportunities. We shall now focus on Tier II and Tier III cities, and even

    temple-towns, which need modern infrastructure and basic amenities.

    This Budget aims to further amplify the potential of cities to deliver the

    economic power of agglomerations by mapping city economic regions

    (CER), based on their specific growth drivers. An allocation of 5000

    crore per CER over 5 years is proposed for implementing their plans

    through a challenge mode with a reform-cum-results based financing

    mechanism.

    40. In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger

    systems, we will develop seven High-Speed Rail corridors between

    cities as ‘growth connectors’, namely i) Mumbai-Pune, ii)

    Pune-Hyderabad, iii) Hyderabad-Bengaluru, iv) Hyderabad-Chennai, v)

    Chennai-Bengaluru, vi) Delhi-Varanasi, vii) Varanasi-Siliguri.

    11

    Financial Sector

    41. The Indian banking sector today is characterised by strong

    balance sheets, historic highs in profitability, improved asset quality and

    coverage exceeding 98% of villages in the country. At this juncture, we

    are well-placed to futuristically evaluate the measures needed to

    continue on the path of reform-led growth of this sector.

    42. I propose setting up a “High Level Committee on Banking for

    Viksit Bharat”, to comprehensively review the sector and align it with

    India’s next phase of growth, while safeguarding financial stability,

    inclusion and consumer protection.

    43. The vision for NBFCs for Viksit Bharat has been outlined with

    clear targets for credit disbursement and technology adoption. In order

    to achieve scale and improve efficiency in the Public Sector NBFCs, as a

    first step, it is proposed to restructure the Power Finance Corporation

    and Rural Electrification Corporation.

    44. I propose a comprehensive review of the Foreign Exchange

    Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules to create a more

    contemporary, user-friendly framework for foreign investments,

    consistent with India’s evolving economic priorities.

    Corporate Bond Market

    45. I propose to introduce a market making framework with suitable

    access to funds and derivatives on corporate bond indices. I also

    propose to introduce total return swaps on corporate bonds.

    Municipal Bonds

    46. To encourage the issuance of municipal bonds of higher value by

    large cities, I propose an incentive of 100 crore for a single bond

    issuance of more than 1000 crore. The current scheme under AMRUT

    12

    which incentivises issuances up to 200 crore, will also continue to

    support smaller and medium towns.

    Ease of Doing Business

    47. Individual Persons Resident Outside India (PROI) will be

    permitted to invest in equity instruments of listed Indian companies

    through the Portfolio Investment Scheme. It is also proposed to increase

    the investment limit for an individual PROI under this scheme from 5%

    to 10%, with an overall investment limit for all

    individual PROIs to 24%, from the current 10%.

    Emerging technologies, including AI

    48. 21st Century is technology driven. Adoption of technology is for

    the benefit of all people - farmers in the field, women in STEM, youth

    keen to upskill and Divyangjan to access newer opportunities. The

    Government has taken several steps to support new technologies

    through AI Mission, National Quantum Mission, Anusandhan National

    Research Fund, and Research, Development and Innovation Fund.

    49. Our second kartavya is to fulfil aspirations and build capacity.

    Close to 25 crore individuals have come out of multidimensional poverty

    through a decade of our Government’s sustained and reform-oriented

    efforts.

    50. Our Government has therefore decided to place a renewed

    emphasis on the Services Sector to provide a pathway to fulfilling

    aspirations of a youthful India, with the following measures.

    High-Powered ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ Standing

    Committee

    51. I propose to set up a High-Powered ‘Education to Employment

    and Enterprise’ Standing Committee to recommend measures that focus

    on the Services Sector as a core driver of Viksit Bharat. This will make us

    13

    a global leader in services, with a 10% global share by 2047. The

    Committee will prioritise areas to optimise the potential for growth,

    employment and exports. They will also assess the impact of emerging

    technologies, including AI, on jobs and skill requirements and propose

    measures thereof.

    Creation of Professionals for Viksit Bharat

    52. To create a new range of skilled career pathways for our youth, I

    propose interventions in the following sectors:

    Health

    53. Existing institutions for Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) will

    be upgraded and new AHP Institutions established in private and

    Government sectors. This will cover 10 selected disciplines, including

    optometry, radiology, anesthesia, OT Technology, Applied Psychology

    and Behavioural Health and add 100,000 AHPs over the

    next 5 years.

    54. A strong Care Ecosystem, covering geriatric and allied care

    services will be built. A variety of NSQF-aligned programmes will be

    developed to train multiskilled caregivers combining core care and allied

    skills, such as, wellness, yoga and operation of medical and assistive

    devices. In the coming year, 1.5 lakh caregivers will be trained.

    Hubs for Medical Value Tourism

    55. To promote India as a hub for medical tourism

    services, I propose to launch a Scheme to support States in establishing

    five Regional Medical Hubs, in partnership with the private sector.

    These Hubs will serve as integrated healthcare complexes that combine

    medical, educational and research facilities. They will have AYUSH

    Centres, Medical Value Tourism Facilitation Centres and infrastructure

    for diagnostics, post-care and rehabilitation. These Hubs will provide

    14

    diverse job opportunities for health professionals including doctors and

    AHPs.

    AYUSH

    56. Ancient Indian yoga, already respected in several parts of the

    world, was given mass global recognition when Hon’ble PM took it to

    the UN. Post-COVID, Ayurveda gained a similar global acceptance and

    recognition.

    57. Exporting quality Ayurvedic products helps farmers who grow

    the herbs and the youth who process the products. To meet growing

    global demand, a few more steps are being taken.

    58. I propose to (i) set up 3 new All India Institutes of Ayurveda; (ii)

    upgrade AYUSH pharmacies and Drug Testing Labs for higher standards

    of certification ecosystem, and make available more skilled personnel;

    (iii) upgrade the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar to

    bolster evidence-based research, training and awareness for traditional

    medicine.

    Animal Husbandry

    59. Livestock contributes close to 16% of farm income, including of

    poor and marginal households. To scale up availability of veterinary

    professionals by more than 20,000, I propose to roll out a loan-linked

    capital subsidy support scheme for establishment of veterinary and

    para-vet colleges, veterinary hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and

    breeding facilities in the private sector. Collaboration between Indian

    and foreign institutions will also be facilitated.

    Orange Economy

    60. India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC)

    sector is a growing industry, projected to require 2 million professionals

    by 2030. I propose to support the Indian Institute of Creative

    15

    Technologies, Mumbai in setting up AVGC Content Creator Labs

    in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges.

    Design

    61. The Indian design industry is expanding rapidly and yet there is a

    shortage of Indian designers. I propose to establish through challenge

    route, a new National Institute of Design to boost design education and

    development in the eastern region of India.

    Education

    62. Our Government will support States, through challenge route, in

    creating 5 University Townships in the vicinity of major industrial and

    logistic corridors. These planned academic zones will host multiple

    universities, colleges, research institutions, skill centres and residential

    complexes.

    63. In Higher Education STEM institutions, prolonged hours of study

    and laboratory work pose some challenges for girl students. Through

    VGF/capital support, 1 girls’ hostel will be established in every district.

    64. To promote Astrophysics and Astronomy via immersive

    experiences, 4 Telescope Infrastructure facilities will be set up or

    upgraded - the National Large Solar Telescope, the National Large

    Optical-infrared Telescope, the Himalayan Chandra Telescope and the

    COSMOS-2 Planetarium.

    Tourism

    65. The Tourism sector has the potential to play a large role in

    employment generation, forex earnings and expanding the local

    economy.

    16

    66. I propose to set up a National Institute of Hospitality by

    upgrading the existing National Council for Hotel Management and

    Catering Technology. It will function as a bridge between academia,

    industry and the Government.

    67. I also propose a pilot scheme for upskilling 10,000 guides in 20

    iconic tourist sites through a standardized,

    high-quality 12-week training course in hybrid mode, in collaboration

    with an Indian Institute of Management.

    68. A National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid will be

    established to digitally document all places of significance—cultural,

    spiritual and heritage. This initiative will create a new ecosystem of jobs

    for local researchers, historians, content creators and technology

    partners.

    69. India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class

    trekking and hiking experience. We will develop ecologically sustainable

    (i) Mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and

    Kashmir; Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Podhigai Malai in the

    Western Ghats. (ii) Turtle Trails along key nesting sites in the coastal

    areas of Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala; and (iii) Bird watching trails along

    the Pulikat lake in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

    70. Under the visionary leadership of Honorable Prime Minister, we

    established the International Big Cat Alliance in 2024. This year, India is

    hosting the first ever Global Big Cat Summit, where heads of

    governments and ministers from 95 range countries will deliberate on

    collective strategies for conservation.

    Heritage and Culture Tourism

    17

    71. I propose to develop 15 archeological sites including Lothal,

    Dholavira, Rakhigarhi, Adichanallur, Sarnath, Hastinapur, and Leh Palace

    into vibrant, experiential cultural destinations. Excavated landscapes will

    be opened to the public through curated walkways.

    Immersive storytelling skills and technologies will be introduced to help

    conservation labs, interpretation centres, and guides.

    Sports

    72. The Sports Sector provides multiple means of employment,

    skilling and job opportunities. Taking forward the systematic nurturing of

    sports talent which is set in motion through the Khelo India

    programme, I propose to launch a Khelo India Mission to transform the

    Sports sector over the next decade.

    73. The Mission will facilitate: a) An integrated talent development

    pathway, supported by training centres (foundational, intermediate and

    elite levels); b) systematic development of coaches and support staff; c)

    integration of sports science and technology; d) competitions and

    leagues to promote sports culture and provide platforms; and, e)

    development of sports infrastructure for training and competition.

    74. Our third kartavya aligns with our vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka

    Vikas towards a Viksit Bharat.

    75. This requires targeted efforts for a) Increasing farmer incomes

    through productivity enhancement and entrepreneurship, with special

    attention to small and marginal farmers; b) Empowering Divyangjan

    through access to livelihood opportunities, training and

    high-quality assistive devices; c) Empowering the vulnerable to access

    mental health and trauma care; d) Focus on the Purvodaya States and

    18

    the North-East Region to accelerate development and employment

    opportunities.

    Increasing Farmer Incomes

    76. Fisheries: We will undertake initiatives (i) for integrated

    development of 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars

    (ii) strengthen the fisheries value chain in coastal areas and enable

    market linkages involving start-ups and women-led groups together with

    Fish Farmers Producer Organisations.

    77. Animal Husbandry: To provide quality employment

    opportunities in rural and peri-urban areas, we will support the Animal

    Husbandry Sector in entrepreneurship development through: (a) a

    Credit-Linked Subsidy Programme (b) scaling-up and modernisation of

    livestock enterprises (c) enhance creation of livestock, dairy and

    poultry-focused integrated-value chains and (d) encourage creation of

    Livestock Farmer Producers Organisations.

    78. High Value Agriculture: To diversify farm outputs, increase

    productivity, enhance farmers’ incomes, and create new employment

    opportunities, we will support high value crops such as coconut,

    sandalwood, cocoa and cashew in our coastal areas. Agar trees in North

    East and nuts such as, almonds, walnuts and pine nuts in our hilly

    regions will also be supported.

    79. India is the world’s largest producer of coconuts.

    About 30 million people, including nearly 10 million farmers, depend on

    coconuts for their livelihood. To further enhance competitiveness in

    coconut production, I propose a Coconut Promotion Scheme to increase

    19

    production and enhance productivity through various interventions

    including replacing old and non-productive trees with new

    saplings/plants/varieties in major coconut growing States.

    80. A dedicated programme is proposed for Indian cashew and cocoa

    to make India self-reliant in raw cashew and cocoa production and

    processing, enhance export competitiveness and transform Indian

    Cashew and Indian Cocoa into premium global brands by 2030.

    81. Sandalwood is closely linked to India’s social and cultural

    heritage. Our Government will partner with State Governments to

    promote focused cultivation and post-harvest processing to restore the

    glory of the Indian Sandalwood ecosystem.

    82. To rejuvenate old, low-yielding orchards and expand

    high-density cultivation of walnuts, almonds and pine nuts, we will

    support a dedicated programme to enhance farmer incomes and in

    bringing value addition by engaging youth.

    Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural

    Resources)

    83. I propose to launch Bharat-VISTAAR—a multilingual AI tool that

    shall integrate the AgriStack portals and the ICAR package on agricultural

    practices with AI systems. This will enhance farm productivity, enable

    better decisions for farmers and reduce risk by providing customised

    advisory support.

    SHE-Marts for Rural Women-led Enterprises

    20

    84. Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi Programme, I

    propose to help women take the next step from

    credit-led livelihoods to being owners of enterprises.

    Self-Help Entrepreneur (SHE) Marts will be set up as community-owned

    retail outlets within the cluster level federations through enhanced and

    innovative financing instruments.

    Empowering Divyangjan

    85. Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana: IT, AVGC sectors, Hospitality and

    Food and Beverages sectors offer task-oriented and process-driven roles,

    which are suitable for Divyangjans. We will ensure dignified livelihood

    opportunities through industry-relevant and customized training specific

    to each divyang group.

    86. Divyang Sahara Yojana: Timely access to high-quality assistive

    devices for all eligible Divyangjans is a fundamental need. I propose to (i)

    support the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India

    (ALIMCO) to scale up production of assistive devices, invest in R&D and

    AI integration, (ii) strengthen PM Divyasha Kendras and support setting

    up of Assistive Technology Marts as modern retail-style centres where

    Divyangjans and senior citizens can see, try and purchase assistive

    products.

    Reaffirming our commitment to Mental Health and Trauma Care

    87. There are no national institutes for mental healthcare in north

    India. We will therefore set up a NIMHANS-2 and also upgrade National

    Mental Health Institutes in Ranchi and Tezpur as Regional Apex

    Institutions.

    21

    88. Emergencies expose families, particularly the poor and

    vulnerable, to unexpected expenditure. We will strengthen and increase

    these capacities by 50% in District Hospitals by establishing Emergency

    and Trauma Care Centres.

    Focus on the Purvodaya States and the North-Eastern Region

    89. Purvodaya: I propose the development of an integrated East

    Coast Industrial Corridor with a well-connected node at Durgapur,

    creation of 5 tourism destinations in the 5 Purvodaya States, and the

    provision of 4,000 e-buses.

    90. Buddhist Sites in North-Eastern Region: The

    North-Eastern Region is a civilizational confluence of Theravada and

    Mahayana/Vajrayana traditions. I propose to launch a Scheme for

    Development of Buddhist Circuits in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam,

    Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The Scheme will cover preservation of

    temples and monasteries, pilgrimage interpretation centers,

    connectivity and pilgrim amenities.

    16th Finance Commission

    91. On 17th November 2025, the 16th Finance Commission submitted

    its report to the President. As mandated under Article 281 of the

    Constitution, the Government is to lay the Report along with the

    Explanatory Memorandum on the Action Taken Report on the

    recommendations of the Commission in Parliament. The Government

    has accepted the recommendation of the Commission to retain the

    vertical share of devolution at 41%. As recommended by the

    Commission, I have provided 1.4 lakh crore to the States for the FY

    22

    2026-27 as Finance Commission Grants. These include Rural and Urban

    Local Body and Disaster Management Grants.

    Fiscal Consolidation

    92. Government has been delivering on our fiscal commitments

    consistently without compromising on social needs. To strive towards

    accepted standards of fiscal management, in Budget 2025-26, I had

    indicated that the Central Government would target reaching a

    debt-to-GDP ratio of 50±1 percent by 2030-31.

    93. In line with this, the debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated to be 55.6

    percent of GDP in BE 2026-27, compared to 56.1 percent of GDP in RE

    2025-26. A declining debt-to-GDP ratio will gradually free up resources

    for priority sector expenditure by reducing the outgo on interest

    payments.

    94. One of the main operational instruments for debt targeting is the

    fiscal deficit. I am happy to inform this august House that I have fulfilled

    my commitment made in FY 2021-22 to reduce fiscal deficit below 4.5

    percent of GDP by 2025-26. In RE 2025-26, the fiscal deficit has been

    estimated at par with BE of 2025-26 at 4.4 percent of GDP. In line with

    the new fiscal prudence path of debt consolidation, the fiscal deficit in

    BE 2026-27 is estimated to be 4.3 percent of GDP.

    Revised Estimates 2025-26

    95. The Revised Estimates of the non-debt receipts

    are 34 lakh crore of which the Centre’s net tax receipts

    are 26.7 lakh crore. The Revised Estimate of the total expenditure is

    23

    49.6 lakh crore, of which the capital expenditure is about

    11 lakh crore.

    Budget Estimates 2026-27

    96. Coming to 2026-27, the non-debt receipts and the

    total expenditure are estimated as 36.5 lakh crore

    and 53.5 lakh crore respectively. The Centre’s net tax receipts are

    estimated at 28.7 lakh crore.

    97. To finance the fiscal deficit, the net market borrowings from

    dated securities are estimated at 11.7 lakh crore. The balance financing

    is expected to come from small savings and other sources. The gross

    market borrowings are estimated at 17.2 lakh crore.

    I will now move to Part B.

    24

    PART B

    Direct Taxes

    Speaker Sir,

    98. Now I present my proposals on Direct Taxes.

    New Income Tax Act

    99. In July 2024, I announced a comprehensive review of the Income

    Tax Act, 1961. This was completed in a record time and the Income Tax

    Act, 2025 will come into effect from 1

    st April, 2026.

    100. The simplified Income Tax Rules and Forms will be notified

    shortly, giving adequate time to taxpayers to acquaint themselves with

    its requirements.

    101. The forms have been redesigned such that ordinary citizens can

    comply without difficulty.

    Ease of Living

    102. I propose that any interest awarded by the

    Motor Accident Claims Tribunal to a natural person will be exempt from

    Income Tax, and any TDS on this account will be done away with.

    103. I propose to reduce TCS rate on the sale of overseas tour program

    package from the current 5 percent

    and 20 percent to 2 percent without any stipulation of amount.

    104. I propose to reduce TCS rate for pursuing education and for

    medical purposes under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) from 5

    percent to 2 percent.

    105. Supply of manpower services is proposed to be specifically

    brought within the ambit of payment to contractors for the purpose of

    25

    TDS to avoid ambiguity. Thus, TDS on these services will be at the rate of

    either 1 percent or 2 percent only.

    106. I propose a scheme for small taxpayers wherein

    a rule-based automated process will enable obtaining a lower or nil

    deduction certificate instead of filing an application with the assessing

    officer.

    107. For the ease of taxpayers holding securities in multiple

    companies, I propose to enable depositories to accept Form 15G or Form

    15H from the investor and provide it directly to various relevant

    companies.

    108. I propose to extend time available for revising returns from 31st

    December to up to 31st March with the payment of a nominal fee.

    109. I also propose to stagger the timeline for filing of tax returns.

    Individuals with ITR 1 and ITR 2 returns will continue to file till 31st

    July

    and non-audit business cases or trusts are proposed to be allowed

    timetill 31st August.

    110. TDS on the sale of immovable property by a

    non-resident is proposed to be deducted and deposited through resident

    buyer’s PAN based challan instead of requiring TAN.

    111. To address practical issues of small taxpayers like students, young

    professionals, tech employees, relocated NRIs, and such others, I

    propose to introduce a one-time 6-month foreign asset disclosure

    scheme for these taxpayers to disclose income or assets below a certain

    size.

    112. This scheme would be applicable for two categories of taxpayers

    namely,

    26

    (A) who did not disclose their overseas income or asset and

    (B) who disclosed their overseas income and/or paid due tax, but could

    not declare the asset acquired.

    For category (A), the limit of undisclosed income/asset is proposed to be

    up to 1 crore rupees. They need to pay 30 percent of Fair Market Value

    of asset or 30 percent of undisclosed income as tax and 30 percent as

    additional income tax in lieu of penalty and would thereby get immunity

    from prosecution.

    For category (B), asset value is proposed to be

    up to 5 crore rupees. Here, immunity from both penalty and prosecution

    will be available with the payment of fee

    of 1 lakh rupees.

    Rationalizing Penalty and Prosecution

    113. Multiplicity of proceedings are a hindrance to the ease of doing

    business. I propose to integrate assessment & penalty proceedings by

    way of a common order for both. There will be no interest liability on the

    taxpayer on the penalty amount for the period of appeal before the first

    appellate authority irrespective of the outcome of appeal process.

    Further, quantum of pre-payment is being reduced from 20 percent to

    10 percent and will continue to be calculated only on core tax demand.

    114. As an additional measure for reducing litigation,

    I propose to allow taxpayers to update their returns even after

    reassessment proceedings have been initiated, at an additional 10

    percent tax rate over and above the rate applicable for the relevant year.

    The assessing officer will then use only this updated return in his

    proceedings.

    27

    115. There is already a framework for immunity from penalty and

    prosecution in the cases of underreporting. I propose to apply this

    framework of immunity to misreporting too. However, in such a case the

    taxpayer will need to pay 100 percent of the tax amount as an additional

    income tax over and above the tax and interest due.

    116. Penalties for certain technical defaults such as failure to get

    accounts audited, non-furnishing of transfer pricing audit report and

    default in furnishing statement for financial transactions, are proposed

    to be converted into fee.

    117. I propose to rationalise prosecution framework under the Income

    Tax Act while maintaining a careful balance for deterrence in some

    serious offences.

    118. Non-production of books of account and documents, and

    requirement of TDS payment, where payment is made in kind, are being

    decriminalised. Further, minor offences will attract fine only.

    119. The remaining prosecutions will be graded commensurate with

    the quantum of offence. They will entail only simple imprisonment, with

    maximum imprisonment reduced to two years, and power to courts to

    convert even those into fine.

    120. There is no penalty presently for non-disclosure of

    non-immovable foreign assets with aggregate value less than 20 lakh

    rupees. I propose to also provide them with immunity from prosecution

    with retrospective effect from 1.10.2024.

    Cooperatives

    121. Deduction is already allowed to a primary cooperative society

    engaged in supplying milk, oilseeds, fruits or vegetables raised or grown

    by its members. I propose to extend this deduction to also include

    supply of cattle feed and cotton seed produced by its members.

    28

    122. I propose to allow inter-cooperative society dividend income as

    deduction under the new tax regime to the extent it is further

    distributed to its members.

    123. I further propose to allow exemption for a period

    of 3 years, to dividend income received by a notified national

    co-operative federation, on their investments made in companies up to

    31.1.2026. This exemption would be allowed only for dividends further

    distributed to its member co-operatives.

    Supporting IT sector as India’s growth engine

    124. India is a global leader in software development services, IT

    enabled services, knowledge process outsourcing services and contract

    R&D services relating to software development. These business

    segments are quite inter-connected with each other.

    125. All these services are proposed to be clubbed under a single

    category of Information Technology Services

    with a common safe harbour margin of 15.5 percent applicable to all.

    126. The threshold for availing safe harbour for IT services is being

    enhanced substantially from 300 crore rupees to 2,000 crore rupees.

    127. Safe harbour for IT services shall be approved by an automated

    rule-driven process without any need for tax officer to examine and

    accept the application. Once applied by an IT Services company, the

    same safe harbour can be continued for a period of 5 years at a stretch

    at its choice.

    128. For IT services companies who want to conclude Advance Pricing

    Agreement (APA), I propose to fast track Unilateral APA process for IT

    services and endeavour to conclude it within a period of 2 years. The

    period of 2 years can be extended by a further period of 6 months on

    taxpayer’s request.

    29

    129. I propose to extend the facility of modified returns available to

    the entity entering APA to its associated entities also.

    Attracting global business and investment

    130. Recognising the need to enable critical infrastructure and boost

    investment in data centres, I propose to provide tax holiday till 2047 to

    any foreign company that provides cloud services to customers globally

    by using data centre services from India. It will, however, need to provide

    services to Indian customers through an Indian reseller entity.

    131. I also propose to provide a safe harbour of 15 percent on cost in

    case the company providing data centre services from India is a related

    entity.

    132. To harness the efficiency of just-in-time logistics for electronic

    manufacturing, I propose to provide safe harbour to non-residents for

    component warehousing in a bonded warehouse at a profit margin of 2

    percent of the invoice value. The resultant tax of about 0.7 percent will

    be much lower than in competing jurisdictions.

    133. To provide fillip to toll manufacturing in India,

    I propose to provide exemption from income tax

    for 5 years, to any non-resident who provides capital goods, equipment

    or tooling, to any toll manufacturer in a bonded zone.

    134. To encourage vast pool of global talent to work in India for a

    longer period of time, I propose to provide exemption to global

    (non-India sourced) income of a non-resident expert, for a stay period of

    5 years under notified schemes.

    135. I propose to provide exemption from Minimum Alternate Tax

    (MAT) to all non-residents who pay tax on presumptive basis.

    30

    Tax administration

    136. I propose to constitute a Joint Committee of Ministry of

    Corporate Affairs and Central Board of Direct Taxes for incorporating the

    requirements of Income Computation and Disclosure Standards (ICDS) in

    the Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) itself. Separate accounting

    requirement based on ICDS will be done away with from the tax year

    2027-28.

    137. To support PM Modi’s vision of home-grown accounting and

    advisory firms to become global leaders, I propose to rationalise the

    definition of accountant for the purposes of Safe Harbour Rules.

    Other Tax proposals

    138. Change in taxation of buyback was brought in to address the

    improper use of buyback route by promoters. In the interest of minority

    shareholders, I propose to tax buyback for all types of shareholders as

    Capital Gains. However, to disincentivize misuse of tax arbitrage,

    promoters will pay an additional buyback tax. This will make effective tax

    22 percent for corporate promoters. For non-corporate promoters the

    effective tax will be 30 percent.

    139. TCS rate for sellers of specific goods namely alcoholic liquor, scrap

    and minerals will be rationalized to 2 percent and that on tendu leaves

    will be reduced from 5 percent to 2 percent.

    140. I propose to raise the STT on Futures to 0.05 percent from

    present 0.02 percent. STT on options premium and exercise of options

    are both proposed to be raised to 0.15 percent from the present rate of

    0.1 percent and 0.125 percent respectively.

    141. We reformed the taxation landscape for corporates in 2019 by

    providing them a simplified regime with lower tax rate so that they could

    productively focus on business rather than on claim of deductions and

    exemptions.

    142. To encourage companies to shift to the new regime, set-off of

    brought forward MAT credit is proposed to be allowed to companies only

    in the new regime. Set-off using available MAT credit is proposed to be

    allowed to an extent of 1/4th of the tax liability in the new regime.

    143. MAT is proposed to be made final tax. So, there will be no further

    credit accumulation from 1

    st April 2026.

    In line with this change, the rate of final tax is being reduced to 14

    percent from the current MAT rate

    of 15 percent. The brought forward MAT credit of taxpayers accumulated

    till 31st March 2026, will continue to be available to them for set-off as

    above.

    Indirect Taxes

    144. I shall now take up proposals related to Indirect Taxes. My

    proposals for Customs and Central Excise

    aim to further simplify the tariff structure, support domestic

    manufacturing, promote export competitiveness, and correct inversion

    in duty.

    Review of exemptions and tariff simplification

    145. To continue weeding out long continuing customs duty

    exemptions, I propose to remove certain exemptions on items which are

    being manufactured in India or where the imports are negligible.

    Similarly, to further simplify the process of ascertaining the rate of duty

    applicable on a particular item, I propose to incorporate certain effective

    rates in various customs notifications to the tariff schedule itself.

    32

    146. I shall now take up sector specific proposals.

    Promotion of exports of marine, leather, and textile products

    147. I propose to increase the limit for duty-free imports of specified

    inputs used for processing seafood products for export, from the current

    1 per cent to 3 per cent of the FOB value of the previous year’s export

    turnover.

    148. I also propose to allow duty-free imports of specified inputs,

    which is currently available for exports of leather or synthetic footwear,

    to exports of Shoe Uppers as well.

    149. I propose to extend the time period for export of final product

    from the existing 6 months to 1 year, for exporters of leather or textile

    garments, leather or synthetic footwear and other leather products.

    Energy transition and security

    150. I propose to extend the basic customs duty exemption given to

    capital goods used for manufacturing Lithium-Ion Cells for batteries, to

    those used for manufacturing Lithium-Ion Cells for battery energy

    storage systems too.

    151. I propose to exempt basic customs duty on import of sodium

    antimonate for use in manufacture of solar glass.

    Nuclear Power

    152. I propose to extend the existing basic customs duty exemption on

    imports of goods required for Nuclear Power Projects till the year 2035

    and expand it for all nuclear plants irrespective of their capacity.

    Critical Minerals

    33

    153. It is proposed to provide basic customs duty exemption to the

    import of capital goods required for processing of critical minerals in

    India.

    Biogas blended CNG

    154. I propose to exclude the entire value of biogas

    while calculating the Central Excise duty payable on biogas blended CNG.

    Civil and Defence Aviation

    155. I propose to exempt basic customs duty on components and

    parts required for the manufacture of civilian, training and other

    aircrafts.

    156. It is proposed to exempt basic customs duty on raw materials

    imported for manufacture of parts of aircraft to be used in maintenance,

    repair, or overhaul requirements by Units in the Defence sector.

    Electronics

    157. To deepen value addition in the consumer electronics sector, I

    propose to exempt basic customs duty on specified parts used in the

    manufacture of microwave ovens.

    Special Economic Zone

    158. To address the concerns arising about utilization of capacities by

    manufacturing units in the Special Economic Zones due to global trade

    disruptions, I propose, as a special one-time measure, to facilitate sales

    by eligible manufacturing units in SEZs to the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA)

    at concessional rates of duty. The quantity of such sales will be limited to

    34

    a prescribed proportion of their exports. Necessary regulatory changes

    will be undertaken to operationalise these measures while ensuring

    level-playing field for the units working in the DTA.

    Ease of Living

    159. To rationalize the customs duty structure for goods imported for

    personal use, I propose to reduce the tariff rate on all dutiable goods

    imported for personal use from 20 per cent to 10 per cent.

    160. To provide relief to patients, particularly those suffering from

    cancer, I propose to exempt basic customs duty on 17 drugs or

    medicines.

    161. I also propose to add 7 more rare diseases for the purposes of

    exempting import duties on personal imports of drugs, medicines and

    Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) used in their treatment.

    Customs Process

    162. India's role and share in global trade is poised for a major leap, in

    line with our ambition and journey towards 'Viksit Bharat'. In this regard,

    I propose many measures for custom processes to have minimal

    intervention for smoother and faster movement of goods and greater

    certainty to the trade.

    Trust-based systems

    163. I propose to enhance duty deferral period for

    Tier 2 and Tier 3 Authorised Economic Operators, known as AEOs, from

    15 days to 30 days.

    35

    164. I propose to provide eligible manufacturer-importers the same

    duty deferral facility. This should encourage them to get themselves

    accredited as a full-fledged Tier 3- AEO in due course.

    165. To provide greater certainty and for better business planning, I

    propose to extend validity period of advance ruling, binding on Customs,

    from the present 3 years to 5 years.

    166. In the spirit of whole-of-the-government approach, Government

    agencies will be encouraged to leverage AEO accreditation for

    preferential treatment in clearing their cargo.

    167. Regular importers with trusted longstanding supply chains will be

    recognized in the risk system, so that the need for verification of their

    cargo every time can be minimized. Export cargo using electronic sealing

    will be provided through clearance from the factory premises to the ship.

    168. For import of goods not needing any compliance, filing of bill of

    entry by a trusted importer, and arrival of goods will automatically notify

    Customs for completing their clearance formalities. This will enable

    goods to be released immediately on arrival.

    169. The Customs warehousing framework will be transformed into a

    warehouse operator-centric system with self-declarations, electronic

    tracking and risk-based audit. These reforms will move away from the

    current system of officer-dependent approvals, and reduce transaction

    delays and compliance costs.

    36

    Ease of Doing Business

    170. Approvals required for cargo clearance from various Government

    agencies will be seamlessly processed through a single and

    interconnected digital window by the end of the financial year. Processes

    involved in clearance of food, drugs, plant, animal & wild life products,

    accounting for around 70 percent of interdicted cargo, will be

    operationalised on this system by April 2026 itself.

    171. For goods not having any compliance requirement, clearance will

    be done by Customs immediately after online registration is completed

    by the importer, subject to the payment of duty.

    172. Customs Integrated System (CIS) will be rolled out

    in 2 years as a single, integrated and scalable platform for all the customs

    processes.

    173. Utilization of non-intrusive scanning with advanced imaging and

    AI technology for risk assessment will be expanded in a phased manner

    with the objective to scan every container across all the major ports.

    New export opportunities

    174. To support Indian fishermen to fully harness the economic value

    of marine resources beyond our territorial waters, the following

    measures will be taken.

    a. Fish catch by an Indian fishing vessel in Exclusive Economic Zone

    (EEZ) or on the High Seas will be made free of duty.

    37

    b. Landing of such fish on foreign port will be treated as export of

    goods.

    Safeguards will be put in place to prevent misuse during fish catch,

    transit and transshipment.

    175. To support aspirations of India’s small businesses, artisans and

    start-ups to access global markets through e-commerce, I am pleased to

    announce complete removal of the current value cap of 10 lakh per

    consignment on courier exports. In addition, handling of rejected and

    returned consignments will be improved with effective use of technology

    for identifying such consignments.

    Ease of Living

    176. I propose to revise provisions governing baggage clearance

    during international travel to address genuine concerns of passengers.

    The revised rules will enhance duty-free allowances in line with the

    present-day travel realities and provide clarity in temporary carriage of

    goods brought in or taken out.

    177. There are honest taxpayers who are willing to settle disputes by

    paying all their dues. But they get deterred due to negative connotation

    associated with penalty. They will now be able close cases by paying an

    additional amount in lieu of penalty.

    Honourable Speaker Sir, with this, I commend the Budget to this august

    House.

    Jai Hind!

