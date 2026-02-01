Budget 2026: Full text of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget speech here
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament on Sunday, outlining the government’s economic priorities.
Here is the full budget speech:
Hon’ble Speaker,
On the sacred occasion of Magha Purnima and the birth
anniversary of Guru Ravidas, I present the Budget for the year
2026-2027.
Introduction
1. Since we assumed office 12 years ago, India’s economic
trajectory has been marked by stability, fiscal discipline, sustained
growth and moderate inflation. This is the result of conscious choices we
have made, even in times of heightened uncertainty and disruption. Our
Government, led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi, has decisively and
consistently chosen action over ambivalence, reform over rhetoric and
people over populism.
2. We have pursued far reaching structural reforms,
fiscal prudence and monetary stability whilst
maintaining a strong thrust on public investment.
Keeping atmanirbharta as a lodestar, we have built domestic
manufacturing capacity, energy security and reduced critical import
dependencies. Simultaneously, we have ensured that citizens benefit
from every action of the Government, undertaking reforms to support
employment generation, agricultural productivity, household purchasing
power and universal services to people.
These measures have delivered a high growth rate of around 7% and
helped us make substantial strides in poverty reduction and
improvement in the lives of our people.
3. Today, we face an external environment in which trade and
multilateralism are imperilled and access to resources and supply chains
are disrupted. New technologies are transforming production systems
while sharply increasing demands on water, energy and critical minerals.
4. India will continue to take confident steps towards Viksit Bharat,
balancing ambition with inclusion. As a growing economy with
expanding trade and capital needs, India must also remain deeply
integrated with global markets, exporting more and attracting stable
long-term investment.
Part A
5. As I begin Part A, I want to express my gratitude to the people for
standing firmly with us as we forge our way together towards becoming
one of the largest economies of the world.
6. Our aim is to transform aspiration into achievement and
potential into performance, as we ensure that the dividends of growth
reach every farmer, the scheduled caste, the scheduled tribes, the
nomads, the youth, the poor and the women.
7. In the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, several
innovative ideas were shared with our Prime Minister, which have
inspired many of the proposals, making this a unique Yuva Shakti-driven
Budget.
8. Our Government’s ‘Sankalp’ is to focus on our poor,
underprivileged and the disadvantaged. To deliver on this Sankalp, and
given that this is the first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan, we are
inspired by 3 kartavya:
9. Our first kartavya is to accelerate and sustain economic growth,
by enhancing productivity and competitiveness, and building resilience
to volatile global dynamics.
10. Our second kartavya is to fulfil aspirations of our people and
build their capacity, making them strong partners in India’s path to
prosperity.
11. Our third kartavya, aligned with our vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka
Vikas, is to ensure that every family, community, region and sector has
access to resources, amenities and opportunities for meaningful
participation.
12. This threefold approach requires a supportive ecosystem. The
first requirement is to sustain the momentum of structural reforms—
continuous, adaptive, and forward-looking. Second, a robust and
resilient financial sector is central to mobilising savings, allocating
capital efficiently and managing risks. Third, cutting-edge technologies,
including AI applications, can serve as force multipliers for better
governance.
Reform Express
13. Our Government has undertaken comprehensive economic
reforms towards creating employment, boosting productivity and
accelerating growth. After the Prime Minister’s announcement on
Independence Day in 2025, over 350 reforms have been rolled out.
These include GST simplification, notification of Labour Codes, and
rationalisation of mandatory Quality Control Orders. High Level
Committees have been formed and in parallel, the Central Government
is working with the State Governments on deregulation and reducing
compliance requirements.
14. The Reform Express is well on its way and will maintain its
momentum to help us fulfil our kartavya.
I now move to the specific proposals.
15. Under our first kartavya to accelerate and sustain economic
growth, I propose interventions in six areas: i) Scaling up manufacturing
in 7 strategic and frontier sectors; ii) Rejuvenating legacy industrial
sectors; iii) Creating “Champion MSMEs”; iv) Delivering a powerful push
to Infrastructure; v) Ensuring long-term energy security and stability;
and vi) Developing City Economic Regions.
Scaling up manufacturing in 7 strategic and frontier sectors:
16. Biopharma SHAKTI (Strategy for Healthcare Advancement
through Knowledge, Technology and Innovation) – India’s disease
burden is observed to be shifting towards non-communicable diseases,
like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune disorders. Biologic medicines are
key to longevity and quality of life at affordable costs. To develop India
as a global Biopharma manufacturing hub, I propose the Biopharma
SHAKTI with an outlay of ₹ 10,000 crores over the next 5 years. This will
build the ecosystem for domestic production of biologics and
biosimilars. The Strategy will include a Biopharma-focused network with
3 new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
(NIPER) and upgrading 7 existing ones. It will also create a network of
over 1000 accredited India Clinical Trials sites. We propose to strengthen
the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to meet global
standards and approval timeframes through a dedicated scientific
review cadre and specialists.
17. India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 1.0 expanded India’s
semiconductor sector capabilities. Building on this,
we will launch ISM 2.0 to produce equipment and materials, design
full-stack Indian IP, and fortify supply chains. We will also focus on
industry-led research and training centres to develop technology and
skilled workforce.
18. The Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, launched
in April 2025 with an outlay of ₹22,919 crore, already has investment
commitments at double the target. We propose to increase the outlay to
₹40,000 crore to capitalise on the momentum.
19. A Scheme for Rare Earth Permanent Magnets was launched in
November 2025. We now propose to support the mineral-rich States of
Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated
Rare Earth Corridors to promote mining, processing, research and
manufacturing.
20. To enhance domestic chemical production and reduce
import-dependency, we will launch a Scheme to support States in
establishing 3 dedicated Chemical Parks, through challenge route, on a
cluster-based plug-and-play model.
21. Strong capital goods capability is a determinant of productivity
and quality across different sectors. Towards building this capacity, I
propose the following:
(a) Hi-Tech Tool Rooms will be established by CPSEs at 2
locations as digitally enabled automated service bureaus that
locally design, test, and manufacture high-precision
components at scale and at lower cost.
(b) A Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and
Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) will be introduced to
strengthen domestic manufacturing of high-value and
technologically-advanced CIE. This can range from lifts in a
multi-story apartment, fire-fighting equipment, large and
small, to tunnel-boring equipment for building metros and
high-altitude roads.
(c) I also propose a Scheme for Container Manufacturing to
create a globally competitive container manufacturing
ecosystem, with a budgetary allocation of ₹10,000 crore over
a 5 year period.
22. For the labour-intensive Textile Sector, I propose an Integrated
Programme with 5 sub-parts:
(a) The National Fibre Scheme for self-reliance
in natural fibres such as silk, wool and jute,
man-made fibres, and new-age fibres;
(b) Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme to modernise
traditional clusters with capital support for machinery,
technology upgradation and common testing and
certification centres;
(c) A National Handloom and Handicraft programme to
integrate and strengthen existing schemes and ensure
targeted support for weavers and artisans;
(d) Tex-Eco Initiative to promote globally competitive and
sustainable textiles and apparels;
(e) Samarth 2.0 to modernize and upgrade the textile skilling
ecosystem through collaboration with industry and
academic institutions.
23. Further, I propose to set up Mega Textile Parks in challenge
mode. They can also focus on bringing value addition to technical
textiles.
24. I propose to launch the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative
to strengthen khadi, handloom and handicrafts. This will help in global
market linkage and branding. It will streamline and support training,
skilling, quality of process and production. This will benefit our weavers,
village industries, One - District – One - Product initiative and rural
youth.
25. India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for high quality,
affordable sports goods. I propose a dedicated initiative for sports goods
that will promote manufacturing, research and innovation in equipment
design as well as material sciences.
Rejuvenation of Legacy Industrial Clusters
26. I propose to introduce a Scheme to revive 200 legacy industrial
clusters to improve their cost competitiveness and efficiency through
infrastructure and technology upgradation.
Creating “Champion SMEs” and supporting micro enterprises:
27. Recognising MSMEs as a vital engine of growth, I propose a
three-pronged approach to help them grow as ‘Champions’:
Equity Support
28. I propose to introduce a dedicated ₹10,000 crore SME Growth
Fund, to create future Champions, incentivizing enterprises based on
select criteria.
29. I also propose to top up the Self-Reliant India Fund set up in
2021, with ₹2,000 crore to continue support to micro enterprises and
maintain their access to risk capital.
Liquidity Support
30. With TReDS, more than ₹7 lakh crore has been made available to
MSMEs. To leverage its full potential, I propose 4 measures: (i) mandate
TReDS as the transaction settlement platform for all purchases from
MSMEs by CPSEs, serving as a benchmark for other corporates; (ii)
introduce a credit guarantee support mechanism through CGTMSE for
invoice discounting on TReDS platform; (iii) link GeM with TReDS for
sharing information with financiers about government purchases from
MSMEs, encouraging cheaper and quicker financing; (iv) introduce
TReDS receivables as asset-backed securities, helping develop a
secondary market, enhancing liquidity and settlement of transactions.
Professional Support
31. Government will facilitate Professional Institutions such as ICAI,
ICSI, ICMAI to design short-term, modular courses and practical tools to
develop a cadre of ‘Corporate Mitras’, especially in Tier-II and Tier-III
towns. These accredited para-professionals will help MSMEs meet
compliance requirements at affordable costs.
Infrastructure
32. During this past decade our Government has undertaken several
initiatives for large-scale enhancement of public infrastructure including
through new financing instruments such as Infrastructure Investment
Trusts (InVITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and institutions
like NIIF and NABFID. We shall continue to focus on developing
infrastructure in cities with over 5 lakh population (Tier II and Tier III),
which have expanded to become growth centres.
33. Public capex has increased manifold from ₹2 lakh crore in
FY2014-15 to an allocation of ₹11.2 lakh crore in
BE 2025-26. In FY2026-27, I propose to increase it to ₹12.2 lakh crore to
continue the momentum.
34. To strengthen the confidence of private developers regarding
risks during infrastructure development and construction phase, I
propose to set up an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund to provide
prudently calibrated partial credit guarantees to lenders.
35. Over the years, REITs have emerged as a successful instrument
for asset monetisation. I propose to accelerate recycling of significant
real estate assets of CPSEs through the setting up of dedicated REITs.
36. To promote environmentally sustainable movement of cargo, I
propose to: a) Establish new Dedicated Freight Corridors connecting
Dankuni in the East, to Surat in the West; b) operationalise 20 new
National Waterways (NW) over next 5 years, starting with NW-5 in
Odisha to connect mineral rich areas of Talcher and Angul and industrial
centres like Kalinga Nagar to the Ports of Paradeep and Dhamra. Training
Institutes will be set up as Regional Centres of Excellence for
development of the required manpower. This will benefit youth in the
entire stretch of the waterways to train and acquire skills.
Further, a ship repair ecosystem catering to inland waterways will also
be set up at Varanasi and Patna; c) launch a Coastal Cargo Promotion
Scheme for incentivising a modal shift from rail and road, to increase the
share of inland waterways and coastal shipping from 6 % to 12 % by
2047.
37. To enhance last-mile and remote connectivity, and promote
tourism, I propose to give incentives to indigenize manufacturing of
seaplanes. A Seaplane VGF Scheme will be also be introduced to provide
support for operations.
Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS)
38. Aligning with the roadmap launched in December 2025, CCUS
technologies at scale will achieve higher readiness levels in end-use
applications across five industrial sectors, including, power, steel,
cement, refineries and chemicals. An outlay of ₹20,000 crore is
proposed over the next 5 years.
City Economic Regions
39. Cities are India’s engines of growth, innovation, and
opportunities. We shall now focus on Tier II and Tier III cities, and even
temple-towns, which need modern infrastructure and basic amenities.
This Budget aims to further amplify the potential of cities to deliver the
economic power of agglomerations by mapping city economic regions
(CER), based on their specific growth drivers. An allocation of ₹ 5000
crore per CER over 5 years is proposed for implementing their plans
through a challenge mode with a reform-cum-results based financing
mechanism.
40. In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger
systems, we will develop seven High-Speed Rail corridors between
cities as ‘growth connectors’, namely i) Mumbai-Pune, ii)
Pune-Hyderabad, iii) Hyderabad-Bengaluru, iv) Hyderabad-Chennai, v)
Chennai-Bengaluru, vi) Delhi-Varanasi, vii) Varanasi-Siliguri.
Financial Sector
41. The Indian banking sector today is characterised by strong
balance sheets, historic highs in profitability, improved asset quality and
coverage exceeding 98% of villages in the country. At this juncture, we
are well-placed to futuristically evaluate the measures needed to
continue on the path of reform-led growth of this sector.
42. I propose setting up a “High Level Committee on Banking for
Viksit Bharat”, to comprehensively review the sector and align it with
India’s next phase of growth, while safeguarding financial stability,
inclusion and consumer protection.
43. The vision for NBFCs for Viksit Bharat has been outlined with
clear targets for credit disbursement and technology adoption. In order
to achieve scale and improve efficiency in the Public Sector NBFCs, as a
first step, it is proposed to restructure the Power Finance Corporation
and Rural Electrification Corporation.
44. I propose a comprehensive review of the Foreign Exchange
Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules to create a more
contemporary, user-friendly framework for foreign investments,
consistent with India’s evolving economic priorities.
Corporate Bond Market
45. I propose to introduce a market making framework with suitable
access to funds and derivatives on corporate bond indices. I also
propose to introduce total return swaps on corporate bonds.
Municipal Bonds
46. To encourage the issuance of municipal bonds of higher value by
large cities, I propose an incentive of ₹100 crore for a single bond
issuance of more than ₹1000 crore. The current scheme under AMRUT
which incentivises issuances up to ₹200 crore, will also continue to
support smaller and medium towns.
Ease of Doing Business
47. Individual Persons Resident Outside India (PROI) will be
permitted to invest in equity instruments of listed Indian companies
through the Portfolio Investment Scheme. It is also proposed to increase
the investment limit for an individual PROI under this scheme from 5%
to 10%, with an overall investment limit for all
individual PROIs to 24%, from the current 10%.
Emerging technologies, including AI
48. 21st Century is technology driven. Adoption of technology is for
the benefit of all people - farmers in the field, women in STEM, youth
keen to upskill and Divyangjan to access newer opportunities. The
Government has taken several steps to support new technologies
through AI Mission, National Quantum Mission, Anusandhan National
Research Fund, and Research, Development and Innovation Fund.
49. Our second kartavya is to fulfil aspirations and build capacity.
Close to 25 crore individuals have come out of multidimensional poverty
through a decade of our Government’s sustained and reform-oriented
efforts.
50. Our Government has therefore decided to place a renewed
emphasis on the Services Sector to provide a pathway to fulfilling
aspirations of a youthful India, with the following measures.
High-Powered ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ Standing
Committee
51. I propose to set up a High-Powered ‘Education to Employment
and Enterprise’ Standing Committee to recommend measures that focus
on the Services Sector as a core driver of Viksit Bharat. This will make us
a global leader in services, with a 10% global share by 2047. The
Committee will prioritise areas to optimise the potential for growth,
employment and exports. They will also assess the impact of emerging
technologies, including AI, on jobs and skill requirements and propose
measures thereof.
Creation of Professionals for Viksit Bharat
52. To create a new range of skilled career pathways for our youth, I
propose interventions in the following sectors:
Health
53. Existing institutions for Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) will
be upgraded and new AHP Institutions established in private and
Government sectors. This will cover 10 selected disciplines, including
optometry, radiology, anesthesia, OT Technology, Applied Psychology
and Behavioural Health and add 100,000 AHPs over the
next 5 years.
54. A strong Care Ecosystem, covering geriatric and allied care
services will be built. A variety of NSQF-aligned programmes will be
developed to train multiskilled caregivers combining core care and allied
skills, such as, wellness, yoga and operation of medical and assistive
devices. In the coming year, 1.5 lakh caregivers will be trained.
Hubs for Medical Value Tourism
55. To promote India as a hub for medical tourism
services, I propose to launch a Scheme to support States in establishing
five Regional Medical Hubs, in partnership with the private sector.
These Hubs will serve as integrated healthcare complexes that combine
medical, educational and research facilities. They will have AYUSH
Centres, Medical Value Tourism Facilitation Centres and infrastructure
for diagnostics, post-care and rehabilitation. These Hubs will provide
diverse job opportunities for health professionals including doctors and
AHPs.
AYUSH
56. Ancient Indian yoga, already respected in several parts of the
world, was given mass global recognition when Hon’ble PM took it to
the UN. Post-COVID, Ayurveda gained a similar global acceptance and
recognition.
57. Exporting quality Ayurvedic products helps farmers who grow
the herbs and the youth who process the products. To meet growing
global demand, a few more steps are being taken.
58. I propose to (i) set up 3 new All India Institutes of Ayurveda; (ii)
upgrade AYUSH pharmacies and Drug Testing Labs for higher standards
of certification ecosystem, and make available more skilled personnel;
(iii) upgrade the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar to
bolster evidence-based research, training and awareness for traditional
medicine.
Animal Husbandry
59. Livestock contributes close to 16% of farm income, including of
poor and marginal households. To scale up availability of veterinary
professionals by more than 20,000, I propose to roll out a loan-linked
capital subsidy support scheme for establishment of veterinary and
para-vet colleges, veterinary hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and
breeding facilities in the private sector. Collaboration between Indian
and foreign institutions will also be facilitated.
Orange Economy
60. India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC)
sector is a growing industry, projected to require 2 million professionals
by 2030. I propose to support the Indian Institute of Creative
Technologies, Mumbai in setting up AVGC Content Creator Labs
in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges.
Design
61. The Indian design industry is expanding rapidly and yet there is a
shortage of Indian designers. I propose to establish through challenge
route, a new National Institute of Design to boost design education and
development in the eastern region of India.
Education
62. Our Government will support States, through challenge route, in
creating 5 University Townships in the vicinity of major industrial and
logistic corridors. These planned academic zones will host multiple
universities, colleges, research institutions, skill centres and residential
complexes.
63. In Higher Education STEM institutions, prolonged hours of study
and laboratory work pose some challenges for girl students. Through
VGF/capital support, 1 girls’ hostel will be established in every district.
64. To promote Astrophysics and Astronomy via immersive
experiences, 4 Telescope Infrastructure facilities will be set up or
upgraded - the National Large Solar Telescope, the National Large
Optical-infrared Telescope, the Himalayan Chandra Telescope and the
COSMOS-2 Planetarium.
Tourism
65. The Tourism sector has the potential to play a large role in
employment generation, forex earnings and expanding the local
economy.
66. I propose to set up a National Institute of Hospitality by
upgrading the existing National Council for Hotel Management and
Catering Technology. It will function as a bridge between academia,
industry and the Government.
67. I also propose a pilot scheme for upskilling 10,000 guides in 20
iconic tourist sites through a standardized,
high-quality 12-week training course in hybrid mode, in collaboration
with an Indian Institute of Management.
68. A National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid will be
established to digitally document all places of significance—cultural,
spiritual and heritage. This initiative will create a new ecosystem of jobs
for local researchers, historians, content creators and technology
partners.
69. India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class
trekking and hiking experience. We will develop ecologically sustainable
(i) Mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and
Kashmir; Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Podhigai Malai in the
Western Ghats. (ii) Turtle Trails along key nesting sites in the coastal
areas of Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala; and (iii) Bird watching trails along
the Pulikat lake in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
70. Under the visionary leadership of Honorable Prime Minister, we
established the International Big Cat Alliance in 2024. This year, India is
hosting the first ever Global Big Cat Summit, where heads of
governments and ministers from 95 range countries will deliberate on
collective strategies for conservation.
Heritage and Culture Tourism
71. I propose to develop 15 archeological sites including Lothal,
Dholavira, Rakhigarhi, Adichanallur, Sarnath, Hastinapur, and Leh Palace
into vibrant, experiential cultural destinations. Excavated landscapes will
be opened to the public through curated walkways.
Immersive storytelling skills and technologies will be introduced to help
conservation labs, interpretation centres, and guides.
Sports
72. The Sports Sector provides multiple means of employment,
skilling and job opportunities. Taking forward the systematic nurturing of
sports talent which is set in motion through the Khelo India
programme, I propose to launch a Khelo India Mission to transform the
Sports sector over the next decade.
73. The Mission will facilitate: a) An integrated talent development
pathway, supported by training centres (foundational, intermediate and
elite levels); b) systematic development of coaches and support staff; c)
integration of sports science and technology; d) competitions and
leagues to promote sports culture and provide platforms; and, e)
development of sports infrastructure for training and competition.
74. Our third kartavya aligns with our vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka
Vikas towards a Viksit Bharat.
75. This requires targeted efforts for a) Increasing farmer incomes
through productivity enhancement and entrepreneurship, with special
attention to small and marginal farmers; b) Empowering Divyangjan
through access to livelihood opportunities, training and
high-quality assistive devices; c) Empowering the vulnerable to access
mental health and trauma care; d) Focus on the Purvodaya States and
the North-East Region to accelerate development and employment
opportunities.
Increasing Farmer Incomes
76. Fisheries: We will undertake initiatives (i) for integrated
development of 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars
(ii) strengthen the fisheries value chain in coastal areas and enable
market linkages involving start-ups and women-led groups together with
Fish Farmers Producer Organisations.
77. Animal Husbandry: To provide quality employment
opportunities in rural and peri-urban areas, we will support the Animal
Husbandry Sector in entrepreneurship development through: (a) a
Credit-Linked Subsidy Programme (b) scaling-up and modernisation of
livestock enterprises (c) enhance creation of livestock, dairy and
poultry-focused integrated-value chains and (d) encourage creation of
Livestock Farmer Producers Organisations.
78. High Value Agriculture: To diversify farm outputs, increase
productivity, enhance farmers’ incomes, and create new employment
opportunities, we will support high value crops such as coconut,
sandalwood, cocoa and cashew in our coastal areas. Agar trees in North
East and nuts such as, almonds, walnuts and pine nuts in our hilly
regions will also be supported.
79. India is the world’s largest producer of coconuts.
About 30 million people, including nearly 10 million farmers, depend on
coconuts for their livelihood. To further enhance competitiveness in
coconut production, I propose a Coconut Promotion Scheme to increase
production and enhance productivity through various interventions
including replacing old and non-productive trees with new
saplings/plants/varieties in major coconut growing States.
80. A dedicated programme is proposed for Indian cashew and cocoa
to make India self-reliant in raw cashew and cocoa production and
processing, enhance export competitiveness and transform Indian
Cashew and Indian Cocoa into premium global brands by 2030.
81. Sandalwood is closely linked to India’s social and cultural
heritage. Our Government will partner with State Governments to
promote focused cultivation and post-harvest processing to restore the
glory of the Indian Sandalwood ecosystem.
82. To rejuvenate old, low-yielding orchards and expand
high-density cultivation of walnuts, almonds and pine nuts, we will
support a dedicated programme to enhance farmer incomes and in
bringing value addition by engaging youth.
Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural
Resources)
83. I propose to launch Bharat-VISTAAR—a multilingual AI tool that
shall integrate the AgriStack portals and the ICAR package on agricultural
practices with AI systems. This will enhance farm productivity, enable
better decisions for farmers and reduce risk by providing customised
advisory support.
SHE-Marts for Rural Women-led Enterprises
84. Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi Programme, I
propose to help women take the next step from
credit-led livelihoods to being owners of enterprises.
Self-Help Entrepreneur (SHE) Marts will be set up as community-owned
retail outlets within the cluster level federations through enhanced and
innovative financing instruments.
Empowering Divyangjan
85. Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana: IT, AVGC sectors, Hospitality and
Food and Beverages sectors offer task-oriented and process-driven roles,
which are suitable for Divyangjans. We will ensure dignified livelihood
opportunities through industry-relevant and customized training specific
to each divyang group.
86. Divyang Sahara Yojana: Timely access to high-quality assistive
devices for all eligible Divyangjans is a fundamental need. I propose to (i)
support the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India
(ALIMCO) to scale up production of assistive devices, invest in R&D and
AI integration, (ii) strengthen PM Divyasha Kendras and support setting
up of Assistive Technology Marts as modern retail-style centres where
Divyangjans and senior citizens can see, try and purchase assistive
products.
Reaffirming our commitment to Mental Health and Trauma Care
87. There are no national institutes for mental healthcare in north
India. We will therefore set up a NIMHANS-2 and also upgrade National
Mental Health Institutes in Ranchi and Tezpur as Regional Apex
Institutions.
88. Emergencies expose families, particularly the poor and
vulnerable, to unexpected expenditure. We will strengthen and increase
these capacities by 50% in District Hospitals by establishing Emergency
and Trauma Care Centres.
Focus on the Purvodaya States and the North-Eastern Region
89. Purvodaya: I propose the development of an integrated East
Coast Industrial Corridor with a well-connected node at Durgapur,
creation of 5 tourism destinations in the 5 Purvodaya States, and the
provision of 4,000 e-buses.
90. Buddhist Sites in North-Eastern Region: The
North-Eastern Region is a civilizational confluence of Theravada and
Mahayana/Vajrayana traditions. I propose to launch a Scheme for
Development of Buddhist Circuits in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam,
Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The Scheme will cover preservation of
temples and monasteries, pilgrimage interpretation centers,
connectivity and pilgrim amenities.
16th Finance Commission
91. On 17th November 2025, the 16th Finance Commission submitted
its report to the President. As mandated under Article 281 of the
Constitution, the Government is to lay the Report along with the
Explanatory Memorandum on the Action Taken Report on the
recommendations of the Commission in Parliament. The Government
has accepted the recommendation of the Commission to retain the
vertical share of devolution at 41%. As recommended by the
Commission, I have provided ₹1.4 lakh crore to the States for the FY
2026-27 as Finance Commission Grants. These include Rural and Urban
Local Body and Disaster Management Grants.
Fiscal Consolidation
92. Government has been delivering on our fiscal commitments
consistently without compromising on social needs. To strive towards
accepted standards of fiscal management, in Budget 2025-26, I had
indicated that the Central Government would target reaching a
debt-to-GDP ratio of 50±1 percent by 2030-31.
93. In line with this, the debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated to be 55.6
percent of GDP in BE 2026-27, compared to 56.1 percent of GDP in RE
2025-26. A declining debt-to-GDP ratio will gradually free up resources
for priority sector expenditure by reducing the outgo on interest
payments.
94. One of the main operational instruments for debt targeting is the
fiscal deficit. I am happy to inform this august House that I have fulfilled
my commitment made in FY 2021-22 to reduce fiscal deficit below 4.5
percent of GDP by 2025-26. In RE 2025-26, the fiscal deficit has been
estimated at par with BE of 2025-26 at 4.4 percent of GDP. In line with
the new fiscal prudence path of debt consolidation, the fiscal deficit in
BE 2026-27 is estimated to be 4.3 percent of GDP.
Revised Estimates 2025-26
95. The Revised Estimates of the non-debt receipts
are ₹34 lakh crore of which the Centre’s net tax receipts
are ₹26.7 lakh crore. The Revised Estimate of the total expenditure is
₹49.6 lakh crore, of which the capital expenditure is about
₹11 lakh crore.
Budget Estimates 2026-27
96. Coming to 2026-27, the non-debt receipts and the
total expenditure are estimated as ₹36.5 lakh crore
and ₹53.5 lakh crore respectively. The Centre’s net tax receipts are
estimated at ₹28.7 lakh crore.
97. To finance the fiscal deficit, the net market borrowings from
dated securities are estimated at ₹11.7 lakh crore. The balance financing
is expected to come from small savings and other sources. The gross
market borrowings are estimated at ₹17.2 lakh crore.
I will now move to Part B.
PART B
Direct Taxes
Speaker Sir,
98. Now I present my proposals on Direct Taxes.
New Income Tax Act
99. In July 2024, I announced a comprehensive review of the Income
Tax Act, 1961. This was completed in a record time and the Income Tax
Act, 2025 will come into effect from 1
st April, 2026.
100. The simplified Income Tax Rules and Forms will be notified
shortly, giving adequate time to taxpayers to acquaint themselves with
its requirements.
101. The forms have been redesigned such that ordinary citizens can
comply without difficulty.
Ease of Living
102. I propose that any interest awarded by the
Motor Accident Claims Tribunal to a natural person will be exempt from
Income Tax, and any TDS on this account will be done away with.
103. I propose to reduce TCS rate on the sale of overseas tour program
package from the current 5 percent
and 20 percent to 2 percent without any stipulation of amount.
104. I propose to reduce TCS rate for pursuing education and for
medical purposes under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) from 5
percent to 2 percent.
105. Supply of manpower services is proposed to be specifically
brought within the ambit of payment to contractors for the purpose of
25
TDS to avoid ambiguity. Thus, TDS on these services will be at the rate of
either 1 percent or 2 percent only.
106. I propose a scheme for small taxpayers wherein
a rule-based automated process will enable obtaining a lower or nil
deduction certificate instead of filing an application with the assessing
officer.
107. For the ease of taxpayers holding securities in multiple
companies, I propose to enable depositories to accept Form 15G or Form
15H from the investor and provide it directly to various relevant
companies.
108. I propose to extend time available for revising returns from 31st
December to up to 31st March with the payment of a nominal fee.
109. I also propose to stagger the timeline for filing of tax returns.
Individuals with ITR 1 and ITR 2 returns will continue to file till 31st
July
and non-audit business cases or trusts are proposed to be allowed
timetill 31st August.
110. TDS on the sale of immovable property by a
non-resident is proposed to be deducted and deposited through resident
buyer’s PAN based challan instead of requiring TAN.
111. To address practical issues of small taxpayers like students, young
professionals, tech employees, relocated NRIs, and such others, I
propose to introduce a one-time 6-month foreign asset disclosure
scheme for these taxpayers to disclose income or assets below a certain
size.
112. This scheme would be applicable for two categories of taxpayers
namely,
(A) who did not disclose their overseas income or asset and
(B) who disclosed their overseas income and/or paid due tax, but could
not declare the asset acquired.
For category (A), the limit of undisclosed income/asset is proposed to be
up to 1 crore rupees. They need to pay 30 percent of Fair Market Value
of asset or 30 percent of undisclosed income as tax and 30 percent as
additional income tax in lieu of penalty and would thereby get immunity
from prosecution.
For category (B), asset value is proposed to be
up to 5 crore rupees. Here, immunity from both penalty and prosecution
will be available with the payment of fee
of 1 lakh rupees.
Rationalizing Penalty and Prosecution
113. Multiplicity of proceedings are a hindrance to the ease of doing
business. I propose to integrate assessment & penalty proceedings by
way of a common order for both. There will be no interest liability on the
taxpayer on the penalty amount for the period of appeal before the first
appellate authority irrespective of the outcome of appeal process.
Further, quantum of pre-payment is being reduced from 20 percent to
10 percent and will continue to be calculated only on core tax demand.
114. As an additional measure for reducing litigation,
I propose to allow taxpayers to update their returns even after
reassessment proceedings have been initiated, at an additional 10
percent tax rate over and above the rate applicable for the relevant year.
The assessing officer will then use only this updated return in his
proceedings.
115. There is already a framework for immunity from penalty and
prosecution in the cases of underreporting. I propose to apply this
framework of immunity to misreporting too. However, in such a case the
taxpayer will need to pay 100 percent of the tax amount as an additional
income tax over and above the tax and interest due.
116. Penalties for certain technical defaults such as failure to get
accounts audited, non-furnishing of transfer pricing audit report and
default in furnishing statement for financial transactions, are proposed
to be converted into fee.
117. I propose to rationalise prosecution framework under the Income
Tax Act while maintaining a careful balance for deterrence in some
serious offences.
118. Non-production of books of account and documents, and
requirement of TDS payment, where payment is made in kind, are being
decriminalised. Further, minor offences will attract fine only.
119. The remaining prosecutions will be graded commensurate with
the quantum of offence. They will entail only simple imprisonment, with
maximum imprisonment reduced to two years, and power to courts to
convert even those into fine.
120. There is no penalty presently for non-disclosure of
non-immovable foreign assets with aggregate value less than 20 lakh
rupees. I propose to also provide them with immunity from prosecution
with retrospective effect from 1.10.2024.
Cooperatives
121. Deduction is already allowed to a primary cooperative society
engaged in supplying milk, oilseeds, fruits or vegetables raised or grown
by its members. I propose to extend this deduction to also include
supply of cattle feed and cotton seed produced by its members.
122. I propose to allow inter-cooperative society dividend income as
deduction under the new tax regime to the extent it is further
distributed to its members.
123. I further propose to allow exemption for a period
of 3 years, to dividend income received by a notified national
co-operative federation, on their investments made in companies up to
31.1.2026. This exemption would be allowed only for dividends further
distributed to its member co-operatives.
Supporting IT sector as India’s growth engine
124. India is a global leader in software development services, IT
enabled services, knowledge process outsourcing services and contract
R&D services relating to software development. These business
segments are quite inter-connected with each other.
125. All these services are proposed to be clubbed under a single
category of Information Technology Services
with a common safe harbour margin of 15.5 percent applicable to all.
126. The threshold for availing safe harbour for IT services is being
enhanced substantially from 300 crore rupees to 2,000 crore rupees.
127. Safe harbour for IT services shall be approved by an automated
rule-driven process without any need for tax officer to examine and
accept the application. Once applied by an IT Services company, the
same safe harbour can be continued for a period of 5 years at a stretch
at its choice.
128. For IT services companies who want to conclude Advance Pricing
Agreement (APA), I propose to fast track Unilateral APA process for IT
services and endeavour to conclude it within a period of 2 years. The
period of 2 years can be extended by a further period of 6 months on
taxpayer’s request.
129. I propose to extend the facility of modified returns available to
the entity entering APA to its associated entities also.
Attracting global business and investment
130. Recognising the need to enable critical infrastructure and boost
investment in data centres, I propose to provide tax holiday till 2047 to
any foreign company that provides cloud services to customers globally
by using data centre services from India. It will, however, need to provide
services to Indian customers through an Indian reseller entity.
131. I also propose to provide a safe harbour of 15 percent on cost in
case the company providing data centre services from India is a related
entity.
132. To harness the efficiency of just-in-time logistics for electronic
manufacturing, I propose to provide safe harbour to non-residents for
component warehousing in a bonded warehouse at a profit margin of 2
percent of the invoice value. The resultant tax of about 0.7 percent will
be much lower than in competing jurisdictions.
133. To provide fillip to toll manufacturing in India,
I propose to provide exemption from income tax
for 5 years, to any non-resident who provides capital goods, equipment
or tooling, to any toll manufacturer in a bonded zone.
134. To encourage vast pool of global talent to work in India for a
longer period of time, I propose to provide exemption to global
(non-India sourced) income of a non-resident expert, for a stay period of
5 years under notified schemes.
135. I propose to provide exemption from Minimum Alternate Tax
(MAT) to all non-residents who pay tax on presumptive basis.
Tax administration
136. I propose to constitute a Joint Committee of Ministry of
Corporate Affairs and Central Board of Direct Taxes for incorporating the
requirements of Income Computation and Disclosure Standards (ICDS) in
the Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) itself. Separate accounting
requirement based on ICDS will be done away with from the tax year
2027-28.
137. To support PM Modi’s vision of home-grown accounting and
advisory firms to become global leaders, I propose to rationalise the
definition of accountant for the purposes of Safe Harbour Rules.
Other Tax proposals
138. Change in taxation of buyback was brought in to address the
improper use of buyback route by promoters. In the interest of minority
shareholders, I propose to tax buyback for all types of shareholders as
Capital Gains. However, to disincentivize misuse of tax arbitrage,
promoters will pay an additional buyback tax. This will make effective tax
22 percent for corporate promoters. For non-corporate promoters the
effective tax will be 30 percent.
139. TCS rate for sellers of specific goods namely alcoholic liquor, scrap
and minerals will be rationalized to 2 percent and that on tendu leaves
will be reduced from 5 percent to 2 percent.
140. I propose to raise the STT on Futures to 0.05 percent from
present 0.02 percent. STT on options premium and exercise of options
are both proposed to be raised to 0.15 percent from the present rate of
0.1 percent and 0.125 percent respectively.
141. We reformed the taxation landscape for corporates in 2019 by
providing them a simplified regime with lower tax rate so that they could
productively focus on business rather than on claim of deductions and
exemptions.
142. To encourage companies to shift to the new regime, set-off of
brought forward MAT credit is proposed to be allowed to companies only
in the new regime. Set-off using available MAT credit is proposed to be
allowed to an extent of 1/4th of the tax liability in the new regime.
143. MAT is proposed to be made final tax. So, there will be no further
credit accumulation from 1
st April 2026.
In line with this change, the rate of final tax is being reduced to 14
percent from the current MAT rate
of 15 percent. The brought forward MAT credit of taxpayers accumulated
till 31st March 2026, will continue to be available to them for set-off as
above.
Indirect Taxes
144. I shall now take up proposals related to Indirect Taxes. My
proposals for Customs and Central Excise
aim to further simplify the tariff structure, support domestic
manufacturing, promote export competitiveness, and correct inversion
in duty.
Review of exemptions and tariff simplification
145. To continue weeding out long continuing customs duty
exemptions, I propose to remove certain exemptions on items which are
being manufactured in India or where the imports are negligible.
Similarly, to further simplify the process of ascertaining the rate of duty
applicable on a particular item, I propose to incorporate certain effective
rates in various customs notifications to the tariff schedule itself.
146. I shall now take up sector specific proposals.
Promotion of exports of marine, leather, and textile products
147. I propose to increase the limit for duty-free imports of specified
inputs used for processing seafood products for export, from the current
1 per cent to 3 per cent of the FOB value of the previous year’s export
turnover.
148. I also propose to allow duty-free imports of specified inputs,
which is currently available for exports of leather or synthetic footwear,
to exports of Shoe Uppers as well.
149. I propose to extend the time period for export of final product
from the existing 6 months to 1 year, for exporters of leather or textile
garments, leather or synthetic footwear and other leather products.
Energy transition and security
150. I propose to extend the basic customs duty exemption given to
capital goods used for manufacturing Lithium-Ion Cells for batteries, to
those used for manufacturing Lithium-Ion Cells for battery energy
storage systems too.
151. I propose to exempt basic customs duty on import of sodium
antimonate for use in manufacture of solar glass.
Nuclear Power
152. I propose to extend the existing basic customs duty exemption on
imports of goods required for Nuclear Power Projects till the year 2035
and expand it for all nuclear plants irrespective of their capacity.
Critical Minerals
153. It is proposed to provide basic customs duty exemption to the
import of capital goods required for processing of critical minerals in
India.
Biogas blended CNG
154. I propose to exclude the entire value of biogas
while calculating the Central Excise duty payable on biogas blended CNG.
Civil and Defence Aviation
155. I propose to exempt basic customs duty on components and
parts required for the manufacture of civilian, training and other
aircrafts.
156. It is proposed to exempt basic customs duty on raw materials
imported for manufacture of parts of aircraft to be used in maintenance,
repair, or overhaul requirements by Units in the Defence sector.
Electronics
157. To deepen value addition in the consumer electronics sector, I
propose to exempt basic customs duty on specified parts used in the
manufacture of microwave ovens.
Special Economic Zone
158. To address the concerns arising about utilization of capacities by
manufacturing units in the Special Economic Zones due to global trade
disruptions, I propose, as a special one-time measure, to facilitate sales
by eligible manufacturing units in SEZs to the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA)
at concessional rates of duty. The quantity of such sales will be limited to
a prescribed proportion of their exports. Necessary regulatory changes
will be undertaken to operationalise these measures while ensuring
level-playing field for the units working in the DTA.
Ease of Living
159. To rationalize the customs duty structure for goods imported for
personal use, I propose to reduce the tariff rate on all dutiable goods
imported for personal use from 20 per cent to 10 per cent.
160. To provide relief to patients, particularly those suffering from
cancer, I propose to exempt basic customs duty on 17 drugs or
medicines.
161. I also propose to add 7 more rare diseases for the purposes of
exempting import duties on personal imports of drugs, medicines and
Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) used in their treatment.
Customs Process
162. India's role and share in global trade is poised for a major leap, in
line with our ambition and journey towards 'Viksit Bharat'. In this regard,
I propose many measures for custom processes to have minimal
intervention for smoother and faster movement of goods and greater
certainty to the trade.
Trust-based systems
163. I propose to enhance duty deferral period for
Tier 2 and Tier 3 Authorised Economic Operators, known as AEOs, from
15 days to 30 days.
164. I propose to provide eligible manufacturer-importers the same
duty deferral facility. This should encourage them to get themselves
accredited as a full-fledged Tier 3- AEO in due course.
165. To provide greater certainty and for better business planning, I
propose to extend validity period of advance ruling, binding on Customs,
from the present 3 years to 5 years.
166. In the spirit of whole-of-the-government approach, Government
agencies will be encouraged to leverage AEO accreditation for
preferential treatment in clearing their cargo.
167. Regular importers with trusted longstanding supply chains will be
recognized in the risk system, so that the need for verification of their
cargo every time can be minimized. Export cargo using electronic sealing
will be provided through clearance from the factory premises to the ship.
168. For import of goods not needing any compliance, filing of bill of
entry by a trusted importer, and arrival of goods will automatically notify
Customs for completing their clearance formalities. This will enable
goods to be released immediately on arrival.
169. The Customs warehousing framework will be transformed into a
warehouse operator-centric system with self-declarations, electronic
tracking and risk-based audit. These reforms will move away from the
current system of officer-dependent approvals, and reduce transaction
delays and compliance costs.
Ease of Doing Business
170. Approvals required for cargo clearance from various Government
agencies will be seamlessly processed through a single and
interconnected digital window by the end of the financial year. Processes
involved in clearance of food, drugs, plant, animal & wild life products,
accounting for around 70 percent of interdicted cargo, will be
operationalised on this system by April 2026 itself.
171. For goods not having any compliance requirement, clearance will
be done by Customs immediately after online registration is completed
by the importer, subject to the payment of duty.
172. Customs Integrated System (CIS) will be rolled out
in 2 years as a single, integrated and scalable platform for all the customs
processes.
173. Utilization of non-intrusive scanning with advanced imaging and
AI technology for risk assessment will be expanded in a phased manner
with the objective to scan every container across all the major ports.
New export opportunities
174. To support Indian fishermen to fully harness the economic value
of marine resources beyond our territorial waters, the following
measures will be taken.
a. Fish catch by an Indian fishing vessel in Exclusive Economic Zone
(EEZ) or on the High Seas will be made free of duty.
b. Landing of such fish on foreign port will be treated as export of
goods.
Safeguards will be put in place to prevent misuse during fish catch,
transit and transshipment.
175. To support aspirations of India’s small businesses, artisans and
start-ups to access global markets through e-commerce, I am pleased to
announce complete removal of the current value cap of ₹10 lakh per
consignment on courier exports. In addition, handling of rejected and
returned consignments will be improved with effective use of technology
for identifying such consignments.
Ease of Living
176. I propose to revise provisions governing baggage clearance
during international travel to address genuine concerns of passengers.
The revised rules will enhance duty-free allowances in line with the
present-day travel realities and provide clarity in temporary carriage of
goods brought in or taken out.
177. There are honest taxpayers who are willing to settle disputes by
paying all their dues. But they get deterred due to negative connotation
associated with penalty. They will now be able close cases by paying an
additional amount in lieu of penalty.
Honourable Speaker Sir, with this, I commend the Budget to this august
House.
Jai Hind!
