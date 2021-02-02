IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Budget a let-down, designed to deceive people, says Oppn
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Budget a let-down, designed to deceive people, says Oppn

The Opposition parties on Monday asserted that the Union budget was a ‘let down like never before’ that will “deceive” people even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it a vision for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST

The Opposition parties on Monday asserted that the Union budget was a ‘let down like never before’ that will “deceive” people even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it a vision for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The Congress said it was a case of ‘wrong diagnosis and prescription’ and that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman remained ‘timid’ in helping the poor.

Upping the ante against the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter: “Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi government plans to handover India’s assets to his crony capitalist friends.”

While addressing the media later in the day, former finance minister P Chidambaram accused Sitharaman of “deceiving” those who listened to her speech, especially the Members of Parliament (MPs) who had no clue that she had imposed cesses on a large number of products, including petroleum and diesel -- 2.50 per litre on petrol and 4 per litre on diesel.

“It was a vengeful act against the thousands of farmers who took out the longest tractor rally in history. It was also a cruel blow to federalism because the states do not get a share of the revenue from cesses,” Chidambaram told reporters.

The senior Congress leader called the move a “cruel blow” to the common people, including the farmers. “She deceived the people of India, especially the poor, the working class, the migrants, the farmers, the industrial units that were closed down permanently, and those who had lost their jobs, both regular and informal, and are still looking for jobs,” he said.

He also attacked the finance minister for not discussing the defence sector, “as if the Chinese had vacated the occupied Indian Territory”. “The fiscal numbers show that the fiscal situation is in a mess. The Revenue Deficit (7.5%) and the Fiscal Deficit (9.5%) in the current year have exceeded every prediction, including the gvernment’s,” he said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the budget would not help in the “V shaped recovery of the economy.” “It will lead to a K-shaped -- rich becoming richer, poor poorer—economy,” he added.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Derek O’Brien said the budget was 100% “visionless” and its theme was “sell India”. “India’s first paperless budget is also a 100% visionless budget. Theme of the fake budget is Sell India!” he tweeted.

The Nationalist Congress Party termed the annual financial plan as disappointing amidst the coronavirus pandemic and a move towards privatisation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

India spent 20,776 cr on border security after China row

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:37 AM IST
New Delhi: India spent 20,776 crore on the emergency purchase of weapons and systems to beef up its military capabilities to deal with new security challenges in the midst of a lingering border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh, where both armies have deployed a total of 100,000 soldiers and advanced weaponry in their forward and depth areas, budget documents showed on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Covid-19 vaccines given a special 35k cr allocation

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The Union government has decided to set aside 35,000 crore for coronavirus vaccine in the 2021-22 financial year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget on Monday, with the promise that more money will be committed if needed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

In pandemic age, 137% increase in budget on health, well-being

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:35 AM IST
India’s overall allocation for health and well being has soared by 137% in the financial year 2021-22 to Rs
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Tagore, Oz win find space in FM speech

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:34 AM IST
New Delhi: Finance ministers delivering budgets have distinct rhetorical styles
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Highways to welfare funds: 4 poll-bound states get infra boost

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
New Delhi: Investments on infrastructure projects ranging from fishing harbours to highways and metro rail networks, a welfare fund for tea garden workers and quotations from the poetry of Rabindranath Tagore and Thiruvalluvar in finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech underscored the Centre’s focus on states headed for elections in the coming months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Budget a let-down, designed to deceive people, says Oppn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The Opposition parties on Monday asserted that the Union budget was a ‘let down like never before’ that will “deceive” people even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it a vision for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will the Budget alleviate distress?

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
India imposed one of the most stringent lockdowns in the world to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Union Budget takes note of key 15th Finance Commission suggestions

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Key recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission (FC) -- the constitutional body that decides the shares of the Centre and states in all taxes and revenues -- found their way into the Union budget for 2022-21 presented on Monday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Long term finance and a bigger playing field for private sector to lead infra push

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The Narendra Modi government has set itself a target of creating a 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline by 2025
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Farmers, villages at heart of budget: PM

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the Union Budget 2021-22 as “not just active but proactive” , and stressed that villages and farmers were “at its heart”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

States likely to face crisis as govt pegs tax share at 30%

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The 15th finance commission (FC) mandates a share of 41% in the Centre’s tax revenues for the states
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

In shadow of pandemic, Centre hikes capital, revenue spending

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
India, like the rest of the world, experienced an unprecedented economic disruption because of the Covid-19 pandemic, just a month-and-a-half after the 2020-21 Budget was presented in Parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt hikes capital expenditure by 34.5%

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday raised the government’s capital expenditure by 34
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Centre launches voluntary vehicle scrappage policy

By Anisha Dutta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday announced a long-pending voluntary vehicle scrapping policy that is aimed at taking polluting, fuel-guzzling vehicles off the roads to reduce pollution and congestion
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

How the fiscal math changed during and after the pandemic?

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST
When Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2020-21 Union Budget last year, she announced that the Revised Estimate (RE) for the 2019-20 fiscal deficit would be 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP