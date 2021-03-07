Budget session of Parliament likely to be cut short due to assembly polls
- Parliament officials said that the government managers as well as many opposition leaders have requested Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to cut short the session as leaders of many parties would be busy in the campaign for the polls.
The second half of the budget session of Parliament is all set to be shortened by almost two weeks due to the ensuing assembly elections in four states and a union territory.
The remaining part of the session might also see resumption of the normal parliamentary schedule of simultaneous proceedings in both Houses from 11 am.
Currently, the two Houses of Parliament sit in different shifts to maintain social distance.
Parliament officials said that the government managers as well as many opposition leaders have requested Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to cut short the session as leaders of the BJP, Congress, TMC, DMK, Left bloc, AGP, AIADMK and many regional outfits would be busy in the campaign for the polls.
Elections are being held in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry from March 27 to April 29.
The second half of the budget session was scheduled to end on April 8. The first half of the session was also cut short by two days.
Top officials indicated that the second half of the session that starts on Monday, may run for a maximum of two weeks.
"The elections are starting from March 27. Keeping the political considerations in mind, it looks like the session is likely to run for two weeks only," said a senior official.
The government's top priority would be to clear the finance bill and the ministry wise demand for grants in Parliament. The government also has about 25 bills shortlisted for passage but those can always be taken up later.
Officials also said that both houses might meet at 11 am from the second week following vaccination of MPs. "Since many MPs would be busy campaigning, we are not expecting a full House in this session," said a Rajya Sabha official.
"Therefore, the current system of allotment of seats covering both Houses will be scrapped and MPs of one House can be accommodated in their own House. This will allow simultaneous running of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha," said a third official.
