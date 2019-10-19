e-paper
Building collapses in Gujarat’s Vadodara, several feared trapped

Search and rescue operation was underway and that fire brigades were present at the spot in Jakatnaka area of Vadodara, news agency ANI reported.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:10 IST
Asian New International
Maputo
A building which was being demolished in Gujarat’s Vadodara city collapsed trapping several labourers.
A building which was being demolished in Gujarat’s Vadodara city collapsed trapping several labourers.(ANI Photo )
         

A building collapsed while being demolished in Gujarat’s Vadodara city, officials said. Several labourers who were working at the site are feared to be trapped under the debris.

“This was an old building of L&T company. The company was demolishing the building on its own. During the demolition, the front part of the building suddenly collapsed,” Sudhir Patel, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Vadodara said.

So far, two severely injured persons have been rescued from the debris.

“We have mobilized all the machinery and manpower for rescue at the site,” he added.

“After the building collapsed, the entire fire brigade team of the corporation was pressed for rescue operations. Two people have been rescued. Rescue operations are underway on a war footing,” Satish Patel, Standing Committee Chairman, Vadodara Municipal Corporation said.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 16:34 IST

