Bulandshahr man lures 8-yr-old girl with treat, rapes and kills her; flees: Police

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered after a man known to her family lured her out of her house on the pretext of treating her to golgappas in Bulandshahr district on Friday, police said. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Industrial area police station, around 30 km from the district headquarters. (HT Photo/ Representational)

The accused allegedly took her to an isolated plot around 500 metres from her home, sexually assaulted her and then struck her on the head with an iron rod, killing her before fleeing.

The child went missing on Friday afternoon. When she failed to return home, her family members began searching for her and informed the police. Police launched an immediate search operation after receiving information about her disappearance, and her body was recovered around 2am on Saturday, police said. It bore injury marks on the head.

Also Read:2013 rape case: SC refuses to suspend Tarun Tejpal’s sentence

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Abhishek Pratap Ajay said a case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) had been registered at Sikandrabad police station on the basis of a complaint.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Industrial area police station, around 30 km from the district headquarters. The accused, Ravi Kashyap, was employed at the same factory as the girl’s father. Both families lived in rented accommodation in the same building.

Also Read:POCSO court hands life term till natural death to 65-yr-old man for minor’s rape in Dombivali

According to ASP Abhishek Pratap Ajay, the accused is a native of Tariyan village under Chhibramau police station in Kannauj district. Police are questioning his wife in connection with the incident and conducting raids at suspected locations to arrest him.

Police teams have been deployed to trace the accused, while further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events.

The victim’s family, originally from Badaun district, took her body to their native place after the post-mortem examination for the last rites.