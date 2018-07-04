Bullet train a ‘magic’ locomotive that may not appear, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Centre claiming that its much talked about bullet train project was like a ‘magic’ locomotive that may not materialise.

Targeting the Narendra Modi led government at the Centre, Gandhi also said that despite an issue like Doklam on the border, the prime minister was seen sitting on a swing with the Chinese president.

“It is a ‘jaadu ki train’ (magic train) which will never come to reality. If at all the project gets completed, it will be during the Congress regime,” he said while addressing Congress workers at Fursatganj during his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Amethi.

Accusing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government of snatching money from small and medium traders, Gandhi said this was being channelled towards 15 industrialists who were also Modi’s marketing managers.

“India has three challenges – unemployment, farmers’ issues and inflation. Small and medium trade generates jobs but Modiji has broken its backbone by introducing demonetisation and GST. Last year, Modiji did not announce waiver of farmers’ loan but waived off Rs 2 lakh crore loan of industrialists,” he said.

He also alleged that the government collected money from people after demonetisation and GST and gave it to Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi who fled the country with Rs 35,000 crore.

Gandhi also asked Congress workers to stay united and weed out the BJP and the RSS.

“Ask people what Modi has done in Rafale deal and how much money has been made by Amit Shah’s son and union minister Piyush Goel?” he said.

Attacking the government on the foreign policy front, Gandhi said despite a contentious and sensitive issue like Doklam on the border, Prime Minister Modi sat on a swing with the Chinese president.

“India has to become superpower after America and China. How will it be possible when Modiji is bowing before China? Modiji is silent on China. Modiji sat on a swing with the Chinese president in Gujarat but stayed silent when Chinese army reached Doklam,” he said.

Later, Gandhi interacted with farmers and local residents and felicitated lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir and shooter Ruchi Singh.

He also visited the family of a farmer Abdul Sattar who died allegedly after suffering a heart attack while waiting to sell his produce at Jais grain market on May 4.

Gandhi will hold a ‘janata darbar’ in Gauriganj to meet people on Thursday, the second day of his visit.

