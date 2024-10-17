Bullets shot at woman over sharing Pizza in Delhi, 4 arrested

In Delhi's Welcome area, a pizza became the point of contention after a woman was shot at by a relative following a heated argument over sharing pizzas, police said on Thursday. The man who fired the bullet was the victim's sister-in-law's brother. Victim Saadma's condition is said to be stable. (Getty image)

The victim - Saadma - sustained a bullet injury in her stomach and is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital. The police said that her condition is now stable.

According to news agency PTI, four people have been arrested in connection with the unfortunate incident which took place on Wednesday night, they said.

The matter came to light after Seelampur police station received information from GTB Hospital that a woman, Saadma, was brought to the facility with a gunshot injury, a senior police officer said.

The accused had a dispute with Saadma

The police said that the preliminary probe revealed that the victim's brother-in-law Zeeshan brought pizzas for the entire family on Wednesday.

"He gave them to everyone in the family, including Saadma, the wife of his younger brother Javed," the police officer said.

Zeeshan's wife Saadiya, who had a dispute with Saadma, got upset over her husband sharing food with her sister-in-law and this led to a fight between the three, the officer said.

The police further added that Saadiya called her four brothers -- Muntahir, Tafseer, Shahzad, and Gulrej -- to her home that night and her brothers argued with her in-laws about the incident.

"During the argument, Saadiya's brother Muntahir fired a shot and the bullet hit Saadma," PTI quoted the official as saying. All four accused - Muntahir, Tafseer, Shahzad, and Gulrej have been arrested and further investigation is underway.

"We are investigating all the angles in the matter and the statements of all the family members are being recorded. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)