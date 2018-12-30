Bus driver who left seven dead in Ambala-Chandigarh highway accident arrested

The driver of the private transport company’s Volvo bus that rammed into two cars in the early hours of Saturday, leaving seven people dead and at least five injured, was arrested from Haryana’s Shahbad on Sunday, police said.

The vehicle that rammed into two cars as they were parked on the highway in the dense fog was identified as bus with registration number HR 38 AY 0099, driven by Vikrant Saklani, of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Saklani, who had hastily driven off after the accident, was arrested from Shahbad where he was sleeping in the same bus near a roadside dhaba.

Earlier on Sunday, Ambala SP Astha Modi had said that seven people were killed and five others were injured when two Tavera cars coming from Chandigarh were hit by an unidentified vehicle at 1 am. “The incident took place when one driver was checking oil leakage in the car and another car was parked around 15 metres ahead of it. After that, an unidentified vehicle hit the second car, which rammed into the first one,” she said.

The deceased were identified as Asha Rani (45), Kavita Kapoor (36), her two daughters Harshita (9) and Ranjna (18), all residents of sector 30 Chandigarh of the same family. Apart from that, Piyush, a resident of sector 26 Chandigarh and both drivers Suresh (43) and Manoj (42) were also killed in the accident.

A police officer pleading anonymity said that after the bus, coming from Mandi to Delhi, rammed into two cars, Saklani had shifted the passengers of the bus in another bus of same company, which was coming from behind, some distance before Shahbad., where he took rest there near a dhaba.

Superintendent of Police, Ambala Sadar, Mehar Singh added that the accused will be produced in a court on Monday.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 21:05 IST