2 children among 7 killed in accident due to dense fog in Haryana

Seven people were killed and five were injured when an unidentified truck collided with two SUVs due to heavy fog on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway on Saturday around 1 am, police said.

“Two SUVs coming from Chandigarh were hit by another vehicle. The accident took place as heavy fog limited visibility. The injured people have been hospitalised,” they said.

The deceased have been identified as Kavita Kapoor, 36, her daughters Ramona, 18, and Harshita, 9, Asha Rani, 45, Piyush, 5, all residents of sector 3, Chandigarh. The drivers Suresh ,45, and Manoj were also killed.

Of the injured, four have been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh while Renuka Sharma has been admitted to Civil hospital, Ambala Cantonment.Renuka’s condition is stated to be normal, said superintendent of police Astha Modi during a press conference.

The families were headed to Vrindavan from Chandigarh in two Taveras HR 68-5015 and CH 04AH-5002.

Earlier on Monday,eight people were killed when dense fog led to a pile-up on a national highway in Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 10:01 IST