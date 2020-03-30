Bus staff to be booked if found illegally ferrying passengers: Govt

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 07:22 IST

The Delhi government Sunday said bus service employees will be booked if the transport vehicles are found to be ferrying unauthorised personnel during the lockdown.

It also said that the Delhi Police will ensure complete sealing of all interstate borders and allow movement of only those exempted from the restrictions on movement.

“No bus, whether run by DTC or under cluster operations, shall ferry any passenger who does not have any government ID card/authorised passed,” an order issued by chief secretary Vijay Dev said. “In case any unauthorised passenger is found to be ferried, strict criminal action... FIR under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC shall be lodged against the concerned DTC employees or cluster employees as the case maybe,” it added.

Later, an FIR was registered against employees linked to a bus that was allegedly ferrying unauthorised people in central Delhi.

An advisory on social media that appeared to be issued by the Delhi Police’s Dwarka district warned of legal action against those found loitering outside their homes without a valid pass or reason. The advisory also asking the public to “avoid reasoning, logic and intelligence” and “follow the orders of the administration” at a time like this.

But, the Dwarka DCP Anto Alphonse, said he wasn’t immediately aware of any such order and said it may have been issued at police station level.