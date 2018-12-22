Businessman shot dead in Bihar, second killing in three days

A businessman was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Bihar’s Darbhanga on Saturday, reports ANI, in second such killing in three days.

K P Shahi was targeted by bike borne assailants on NH 57 near Ranipur in Darbhanga. Details of the incident are awaited.

On December 20, a lone bike-borne assailant shot dead an industrialist, Gunjan Khemka (37), proprietor of G K Cotton Mill, near his factory gate in Hajipur Industrial Estate area, barely 100 meters from the local police station in Bihar’s Vaishali district.

The deceased, who was also convener of Bihar state BJP’s industry wing, was coming out of his factory’s gate in his car around 12: 30 pm, when the assailant riding a bike sans any registration number and wearing a helmet, came close and pumped three bullets into Khemka, who was seated next to the driver, and killed him on the spot.

The driver Manoj Kumar had a narrow escape as a bullet slipped by his waist causing a minor slit. He told police that as the assailant tried to flee, he chased him by throwing bricks and stones but to no avail.

Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) president P K Agarwal said the broad daylight murder of an industrialist has created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. “We are hurt and highly disappointed. We expect the government to take immediate action against the culprit to restore confidence among members of the business community,” he said.

Family members said that in 2016, Khemka had survived an attempt on his life. He had been seeking security from the state police since then but was not given, they alleged.

Attack on industrialists and businessmen are a common affair in Bihar. The business community is often targeted across the state by criminals for extortion and ransom.

Hajipur has been notorious in this regard. In the last two years, criminals have gunned down at least five prominent businessmen and traders of the area.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 12:10 IST