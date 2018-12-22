No breakthrough in businessman’s murder case yet

The murder of one of Patna’s prominent businessmen, Gunjan Khemka, on Thursday afternoon, appears to be executed by a highly professional shooter with accurate information on Khemka’s movement from Patna to Hajipur, where his factory is located. No breakthrough, however, has been made in the case, as the FIR was not lodged in the concerned police station, till the time of reporting. The assailant had reached about 10 minutes before the arrival of Khemka near the main gate of his JK Cotton Private Limited factory on Thursday and one of the employee, had spotted a biker stationed near the gate, but did not suspect anything.

“The biker had not removed his helmet since he stationed himself near the gate on a black coloured bike without any registration number,” said an employee. An initial outcome of police investigation has also come to a conclusion that the assailant was a professional one, highly adept in firing a 9mm pistol from point blank range. The CCTV footage obtained by the SIT clearly show the assailant escaping after gunning down Khemka and some of Khemka’s employees chasing him. One CCTV camera installed near the main gate was out of order and the assailant may have knowledge of that.

What has come as the second most important point in the investigation is how the last minute change in Khemka’s schedule to visit the Hajipur based factory could have been leaked. “Khemka used to visit his factory at Hajipur thrice a week between 1 pm and 2 or 3 pm. But On Thursday, he had to change this reached the factory much earlier at 11.57 am instead. Someone could have leaked his plan to visit the factory earlier is also under wider investigation”, said investigating officers.

Officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by ASP MS Basntri, have focused the attention of investigation to ascertain how the assailant was informed about the changed schedule of Khemka. “It leads us to work on how someone Khemka’s close circle could have acted as a snake under the grass”, a senior official of the SIT said. The second important thing is that one of the CCTV cameras installed near the gate was out of order.

“Firing three rounds within 10 to 20 seconds is possible only for a well trained cop or highly professional shooter. Of late, murders of high profile people are being committed by solo assailants to escape easily”, said a senior police officer. On Thursday, IG, Tirhut, Sunil Kumar also visited the spot and directed to conduct a thorough scientific investigation, taking all the details and assistance of electronic surveillance.

“A team of forensic science laboratory officers had also arrived and culled details to get a clue about the assailant from the spot. The FSL report will soon come to us,” SP Vaishali MS Dhillon said, who is personally monitoring the entire investigation. He said that no one from Khemka’s family had turned up till 3 pm on Friday to lodge an FIR, but investigation has being started. Dhillon said that all the possible angles are being scrutinised and a major breakthrough could be possible soon. A team of Patna STF, besides some officials of CID and other state intelligence wings, are working to gather inputs.

Questions under the scanner

Gunjan Khemka’s murder has posed a number of unanswered questions for the investigating officials probing the incident

• How was the assailant aware of Gunjan Khemka’s changed schedule?

• With whom did Khemka share his change of schedule?

• Did Khemka share any enmity with anyone, related to business, political or other issues?

• Who had hatched a plan to murder Khemka’s brother in 2016 and for what reason?

• Was the SIM used for threatening Khemka’s widow purchased in Gujarat and being used from any part of Bihar?

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 12:07 IST