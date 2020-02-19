e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Thousands take to streets in Chennai against citizenship law

Thousands take to streets in Chennai against citizenship law

Agitators carrying placards against CAA, NRC and NPR, besides the Indian flag, converged at Chepauk as part of their original plan to lay seige to the Tamil Nadu Assembly and protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

india Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chennai
The Muslim outfits in the state have demanded that the state Assembly adopt a resolution against the controversial legislation in the ongoing session, concluding tomorrow.
The Muslim outfits in the state have demanded that the state Assembly adopt a resolution against the controversial legislation in the ongoing session, concluding tomorrow.(ANI)
         

A large number of anti-CAA protesters, majority of them Muslims, held a massive protest against the amended Citizenship Act at Chepauk in Chennai, even as agitations were held across Tamil Nadu.

The protest call here was given by a collective of Muslim outfits.

Agitators carrying placards against CAA, NRC and NPR, besides the Indian flag, converged at Chepauk as part of their original plan to lay seige to the Tamil Nadu Assembly, located inside the state Secretariat, and raised slogans against the amended law.

Scores of Muslim women joined the agitation here.

The Muslim outfits in the state have demanded that the state Assembly adopt a resolution against the controversial legislation in the ongoing session, concluding tomorrow.

The Madras High Court had on Tuesday restrained the Muslim outfits from going ahead with their seige protest.

Earlier, protesters converged at Chepauk here, resulting in traffic congestion at key points on the arterial Anna Salai.

Security had been beefed up in and around the Secretariat.

Anti-CAA protests were held elsewhere in the state, including Madurai and Tirunelveli, with members of the Muslim community hitting the streets against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

tags
top news
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
US not treated well by India but I like PM Modi a lot, says Trump ahead of visit
US not treated well by India but I like PM Modi a lot, says Trump ahead of visit
‘SC order on women in Army historic, Centre’s stand regressive’: Shiv Sena
‘SC order on women in Army historic, Centre’s stand regressive’: Shiv Sena
Govt plan to amend law to link Aadhaar to voters’ list is on track, EC told
Govt plan to amend law to link Aadhaar to voters’ list is on track, EC told
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
How to manage your Gmail inbox
How to manage your Gmail inbox
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news