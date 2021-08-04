Home / India News / Cabinet nod to run fast track courts for 2 years
Of the total number of fast track courts (FTC), only 660, including 343 POCSO courts, are functional.(Getty Images/Picture for representation)
Cabinet nod to run fast track courts for 2 years

The continuation of the scheme, which was started on October 2, 2019, involves a total outlay of 1,572.86 crore.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 02:14 AM IST

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of 1,023 Fast Track Special Courts, which includes 389 POCSO courts set up to provide speedy justice to victims of sexual offences, as a centrally sponsored scheme for another two years.

The continuation of the scheme, which was started on October 2, 2019, involves a total outlay of 1,572.86 crore. While 971.70 crore is provided by the Centre from the Nirbhaya Fund, the remaining 601.16 crore is expected to be provided by states.

“A major step towards de-clogging the justice system. This will provide quick justice to victims of sexual crimes,” Union minister for law and justice Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

Of the total number of fast track courts (FTC), only 660, including 343 POCSO courts, are functional.

Barring the states of West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh and the Union territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 28 states and UTs have given their consent to the arrangement.

