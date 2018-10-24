Cabinet okays Rs 7,522 crore fund to boost marine, inland fisheries sectors

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the creation of an over Rs 7,000 crore Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) to boost marine and inland fisheries sector while also approving the setting up of six Indian Institutes of Skills in different parts of the country.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told at a press conference that the FIDF would get funds worth Rs 7,522 crore with help from beneficiaries contribution and budgetary support The fund will create infrastructure in marine and inland fisheries sectors to achieve 15 million tonne fish production target by 2020, as set under the Blue Revolution.

Employment opportunities to over 9.40 lakh fisherfolk and other entrepreneurs in fishing and allied activities is estimated, a government release said.

The government Wednesday also approved an MoU between India and Singapore to constitute a joint working group (JWG) on financial technology (fintech).

The cabinet led by PM Narendra Modi also decided to set up Indian Institute of Skills (IISs) at different places across the country in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. Locations will be decided on demand and available infrastructure, said Prasad, who addressed the media along with finance minister Arun Jaitley.

By leveraging advantages of private sector enterprise and public capital in terms of Government land, it would create new institutes of expertise, knowledge and competitiveness, the government said.

The cabinet also approved the constitution of a High Level Steering Committee for periodically reviewing and refining the National Indicator Framework (NIF) for monitoring of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with associated targets, Prasad said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the increase in supervisory visit charges for ASHA Facilitators from Rs. 250/-per visit to Rs. 300/- per visit for 2018-2019 to 2019- 2020 from October 2018.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 16:36 IST