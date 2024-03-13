Cabinet okays two new Delhi Metro corridors at 8400 crore project cost | All you need to know

The Narendra Modi government held the final cabinet meeting of its second term on Wednesday, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, likely to be held in April-May. Ghaziabad, India - September 27, 2023: A view of Delhi Metro, (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The Cabinet has approved two new corridors for Delhi's metro rail network, Union minister Anurag Thakur announced at a media briefing after the meeting.

Here's all you need to know:

(1.) The two new corridors will be built at a cost of ₹8399 crore; these will come under Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro.

(2.) Of these, the Inderlok to Indraprastha corridor is an extension of the existing Green Line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hoshiar Singh) and will have total 10 stations.

(3.) The stretch will cover 12.377 kms with both underground (11.349 kms) and elevated (1.028 kms) lines.

(4.) It will provide interchange with the following Lines: Red (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal), Yellow (Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre), Magenta (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden), Violet (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh), Blue (Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City) and Airport (New Delhi to Yashabhoomi Dwarka Sector 25).

(5.) Additionally, it will offer enhanced connectivity with Bahadurgarh in the neighbouring Haryana.

(6.) The second approved corridor, on the other hand, is a shorter stretch (8.385 kms) and is between Lajpat Nagar and Saket G-Block.

(7.) A completely elevated route, it will have eight stations, and offer connectivity to Magenta, Silver, Violet, and Pink (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) Lines.

(8.) The upcoming Silver Line, now called Golden Line, will cover 23.622 kms between Delhi Aerocity and Tughlakabad.

(9.) There will be 10 stations on the route, which also comes under Phase-IV.

(10.) Including Aerocity-Tughlakabad, there are three priority corridors in Phase-IV. The other two are: Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg (29.262 kms, 22 stations) and Majlis Park-Maujpur (12.318 kms, 8 stations).