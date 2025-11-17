Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka? Congress MLAs express ministerial aspirations

Several Karnataka Congress MLAs have openly expressed their desire to be a part of the state cabinet amid speculations over a possible cabinet reshuffle in the Siddaramaiah-led administration. Speculations are also ongoing over a possible shift in the chief minister’s post in the state. (ANI)

Discussions on a cabinet reshuffle are reportedly likely to take place during chief minister Siddaramaiah’s meeting with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday. The Karnataka chief minister is currently in New Delhi.

According to news agency PTI, a group of Congress MLAs have been calling for a cabinet reshuffle for a while, and many have spoken in public about their desire to be a part of the ministry. Including the chief minister, Karnataka has an allowance for 34 ministers. Two posts have also been left vacant after the resignation of B Nagendra and the removal of KN Rajanna.

Karnataka MLAs on ministerial aspirations

Ahead of Siddaramaiah’s departure to the national capital, Hungund Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar met the Karnataka CM and presented his ambition for the ministerial post.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “I met the CM as a ministerial aspirant. He said we will see when the time comes. My family and I have served the Congress party for the past 50 years, so I requested him to consider me for a responsibility. I am confident that he will provide me an opportunity”.

Meanwhile, Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Abbayya Prasad also said that he is a top contender for a ministerial berth and that it is the demand of the people from the region.

He said, “It is not only my demand, it is the demand of the people from this region. People are telling me that—you have won three consecutive times, it's history in this region, you have won with a margin of over 32,500 votes, which is a record… The Dalit community is also demanding an opportunity. People from all communities are putting pressure on me to make a demand for the Minister post. I have made a request.”

Change of Karnataka CM too?

Speculations are also ongoing over a possible shift in the chief minister’s post in the state as the Congress-led government reaches the midpoint of its five year term in November. Some have even referred to it as the “November revolution”, pointing to an alleged power sharing plan between Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, the report said.

Party insiders told PTI that if the Congress high command clears the reshuffle, it would indicate that Siddaramaiah will finish his full term. This would then lower the chances of Shivakumar assuming the top post.