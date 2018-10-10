Today in New Delhi, India
Cabinet sanctions over Rs 2,000 crore bonus to around 12 lakh railway staff

The Union cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 2,044.31 crore for 78 days’ productivity-linked bonus to about 11.91 lakh non-gazetted railway officials.

The announcement was made by Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.(PTI/File Photo)

The Union cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 2,044.31 crore for 78 days’ productivity-linked bonus to about 11.91 lakh non-gazetted railway officials.

The announcement was made by Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a press conference here after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Each employee under this head would get about Rs 17,951 for 78 days,” Prasad said.

