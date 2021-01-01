e-paper
Cabinet secretary writes to ministries over delays in policy implementation

Sectoral groups of secretaries were entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the implementation of the projects

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 09:29 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba.
Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba.(PTI File)
         

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba has written to secretaries of all ministries calling delays in the implementation of projects, policies, schemes, and other initiatives a matter of serious concern. In his letter dated December 28, has asked them to review the matter and take immediate action.

“Steps may also be taken to ensure that tangible outcomes are visible within six months from the date of the budget announcement,” he wrote. “In spite of the rigorous monitoring, it is observed that the implementation of these announcements by ministries and departments, in many cases, has been inordinately delayed.”

Gauba earlier wrote to the ministries and departments in February last year, asking them to complete the necessary formulation of proposals, appraisal, and approvals expeditiously so that the projects could be implemented by the beginning of the financial year.

Sectoral groups of secretaries were entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the implementation of the projects. The department of economic affairs and monitoring constituted on Prime Minister’s directions was also supposed to separately review the progress.

