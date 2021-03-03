Caller abuses PM Modi’s mother on BBC show, sparks outrage
An audio clip from BBC Asia Network’s show ‘Big Debate’ has gone viral on social media and has sparked outrage as a caller when asked a question by the anchor used derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother.
The clip is from an episode ‘Do you feel proud seeing the turban being referred to as a crown in Eastenders?’ hosted by anchor Priya Rai on BBC Sounds, which was aired on Monday,
In the three-hour-long show, Rai took several calls and one of them was from one man Simon, who in Punjabi abused the Prime Minister’s mother. The remarks allegedly came when the discussion digressed towards the farm laws stir going in India for the past three months at the borders of the national capital of Delhi. The programme, however, has been edited and the part has been removed so what led to the remark could not be verified.
In the edited programme, at 1 hour 32 minutes, the anchor issued an apology for the abuses hurled by the caller on the BBC show. “We would like to apologise for the language used by a guest earlier. It’s a live show and we discuss controversial issues but there was no reason for the type of language that was used and I’d like to say sorry again for any offence that was caused,” Rai said.
The issue was raised on a Twitter handle by the name of “British Indians Voice.” They posted the short clipping and in the tweet explained what the Punjabi offensive slur meant. They also demanded that Ofcom, UK’s telecom regulatory body, review the broadcaster’s licence.
Appalled by the remarks, the tweeple have been sharing the clipping with hashtags including #BanBBC, #boycottBBC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhima Koregaon case: SC seeks response of NIA on bail plea of Gautam Navlakha
- The bench took note of the brief submission of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Navlakha, and asked NIA to respond by March 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong hits back as MP minister tweets cigarettes were flown to Bhopal for Nehru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to fund Nepal for reconstruction of three Cultural Heritage projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED takes possession of property of Bihar shelter home case accused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand budget session: Chamoli cloud burst dominates Day 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EAM Jaishankar to travel to Bangladesh tomorrow to prepare for PM Modi’s visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Covid vaccines to be administered 24x7, says Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP’s Hindutva push not in line with Tamil Nadu ally AIADMK
- BJP leader Tejasvi Surya has called the DMK's ideology "anti-Hindu”.The problem is that the AIADMK , the senior partner of the alliance of which the BJP is a part, has the same beliefs and ideologies as the DMK.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana thwarts China-based hacker's bid to target power set
- The CERT-In has reported from a trusted source that China-based "Threat actor Group Command and Control" servers are trying to communicate with systems belonging to Telangana State Load Dispatch Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Caller abuses PM Modi’s mother on BBC show, sparks outrage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Biggest gift’: Residents along LoC in J&K welcome India-Pakistan ceasefire
- A resident in a village along the LoC said that dozens of families had migrated from villages as they wanted to escape from the daily shelling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Norway to work together in marine spatial planning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccines will be administered 24X7, says Harsh Vardhan
- The second phase of vaccination commenced all over the country from March 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over crime in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Prevention better than cure’: Aviation minister Puri gets Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox