'Can't throw law here and there': JDU slams Tejashwi Yadav over Waqf remark

JDU National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha on Monday slammed Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's statement that if the alliance comes to power in Bihar, it will throw the Waqf (Amendment) Act into the dustbin.

"When this Bill came, our party suggested that a JPC should be formed. JPC was formed, and then the Bill was passed with a recommendation. A law is a law. No one can say that we will throw the law here and there... The day will not come when he will throw the law," Jha told ANI.

He also took a swipe at the Mahagathbandhan, saying that they started distributing portfolios as if they had formed the government.

"They are distributing portfolios in such a way as if they have formed the government. Elections have not even taken place, and they have started distributing cabinets among themselves," he said.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday reiterated that the fight is between NDA and Jan Suraaj in the Bihar Assembly polls, and Mahagathbandhan will finish at third position.

Asked about Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's poll promise, the Jan Suraaj founder said that the announcements made by Tejashwi Yadav in the last 5 days have no sense at all.

"We are visiting every assembly constituency. Mahagathbandhan is in the third position. The fight is between NDA and Jan Suraaj. The announcements made by Tejashwi Yadav in the last 5 days have no sense at all. They are saying all this to become relevant and come to the race. Nobody is paying attention," Prashant Kishor told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, speaking to reporters at an election rally in Madhubani, the Jan Suraaj founder claimed that the voters are moving beyond fear-driven choices between Nitish Kumar-BJP and Lalu Yadav-RJD, offering a leaderless, caste-neutral alternative focused on Bihar's youth.

"You will see a new political history being written in Bihar, and the era that has been going on here for 30 years, where people vote for Nitish Kumar-BJP out of fear of Lalu ji, and for Lalu Yadav out of fear of BJP, is coming to an end. A new alternative is emerging in Bihar, and that alternative does not belong to any leader, any family, or caste... It belongs to the children of Bihar. If the Jan Suraaj Party government is formed, no one will have to leave the state for livelihood," he said.

Mahagathbandhan earlier declared Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face for the Bihar assembly polls, while also naming Mukesh Sahani of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as Deputy CM candidate.

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results declared on November 14. (ANI)