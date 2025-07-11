Stunt goes wrong at popular tourist spot as car falls in 300-foot gorge in Maharashtra; driver critical | On cam

The driver was rescued, however, he suffered severe injuries due to the fall. He is currently lodged in Sahyadri Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, according to Times Now. According to doctors, his condition remains critical. The police have also registered a case regarding the incident.
Table point, located along the Patan-Sadavaghapur, is a popular tourist spot, famous for its picturesque terrain. The flat terrain flanked by deep valleys is famous for its inverted waterfall view and attracts numerous tourists.
The lush greenery and panoramic views make the spot popular among tourists for weekend drives.