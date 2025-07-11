Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Stunt goes wrong at popular tourist spot as car falls in 300-foot gorge in Maharashtra; driver critical | On cam

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Majid Alam
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 10:15 PM IST

The incident took place in Karad's popular Table Point, when Sahil Anil Jadhav and his four friends were visiting the hill, popular for its scenic spot.

A car stunt at a tourist spot in Maharashtra's Satara district took an unexpected turn after the SUV fell into a 300-foot deep gorge, critically injuring the driver.

The video captured the moment when the car lost control and fell in the gorge.(X/The Skin Doctor)
The video captured the moment when the car lost control and fell in the gorge.(X/The Skin Doctor)

The incident reportedly took place in Karad's popular Table Point on the Patan-Sadavaghapur, when Sahil Anil Jadhav and his four friends were visiting the area, popular for its scenic waterfalls.

Sahil, 26, who was driving the Hyundai Venue, started performing the stunt while his friend recorded a video.

While Sahil started attempting the car stunt in reverse gear, the vehicle lost control and fell into the deep gorge. The video captured the moment of the fall and is now viral on social media.

Also Read: Truck topples during road inspection in Maharashtra's Beed | On video

The driver was rescued, however, he suffered severe injuries due to the fall. He is currently lodged in Sahyadri Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, according to Times Now. According to doctors, his condition remains critical. The police have also registered a case regarding the incident.

Table point, located along the Patan-Sadavaghapur, is a popular tourist spot, famous for its picturesque terrain. The flat terrain flanked by deep valleys is famous for its inverted waterfall view and attracts numerous tourists.

The lush greenery and panoramic views make the spot popular among tourists for weekend drives.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Stunt goes wrong at popular tourist spot as car falls in 300-foot gorge in Maharashtra; driver critical | On cam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On