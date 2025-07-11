Stunt goes wrong at popular tourist spot as car falls in 300-foot gorge in Maharashtra; driver critical | On cam

A car stunt at a tourist spot in Maharashtra's Satara district took an unexpected turn after the SUV fell into a 300-foot deep gorge, critically injuring the driver. The video captured the moment when the car lost control and fell in the gorge.(X/The Skin Doctor)

The incident reportedly took place in Karad's popular Table Point on the Patan-Sadavaghapur, when Sahil Anil Jadhav and his four friends were visiting the area, popular for its scenic waterfalls.

Sahil, 26, who was driving the Hyundai Venue, started performing the stunt while his friend recorded a video.

While Sahil started attempting the car stunt in reverse gear, the vehicle lost control and fell into the deep gorge. The video captured the moment of the fall and is now viral on social media.

The driver was rescued, however, he suffered severe injuries due to the fall. He is currently lodged in Sahyadri Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, according to Times Now. According to doctors, his condition remains critical. The police have also registered a case regarding the incident.

Table point, located along the Patan-Sadavaghapur, is a popular tourist spot, famous for its picturesque terrain. The flat terrain flanked by deep valleys is famous for its inverted waterfall view and attracts numerous tourists.

The lush greenery and panoramic views make the spot popular among tourists for weekend drives.