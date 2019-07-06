Carry excess fuel, DGCA tells airlines

In view of adverse weather conditions in some parts of the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to carry excess fuel, which may be needed for emergency diversions, according to a safety circular issued by the regulator.

The circular comes after the DGCA noticed that in a few incidents, the crew had declared “May Day fuel” for seeking priority in landing either because of adverse weather conditions or because of airport limitations.

The civil aviation regulator has also asked the ATCs to facilitate early landing if crew declares “minimum fuel”. “This is not an emergency situation but an indication that an emergency situation is possible, should any additional delay occur. The ATC should facilitate the early landing for the aircraft,” the circular reads.

In a few cases, DGCA found that after landing, the fuel available was less than the “planned final reserve fuel”.

“Investigations of these incidents have revealed deficiencies in fuel planning, crew decision making and support provided by the ATC...,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

