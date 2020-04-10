Case registered against SDMC councillor’s husband for lying about his visit to Nizamuddin

india

New Delhi: Sukhbir Shokeen, the husband of Santosh Shokeen, the south corporation’s councillor from south-west Delhi’s Nangli Sakrawati ward, has been booked on charges of lying to the police and health authorities about his visit to Tablighi Jamaat’s international congregation at Nizamuddin held between March 13 and March 15. He has tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive and has also infected his wife and daughter.

Sukhbir has been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and a case has been registered at Chhawla police station, the police said.

The Shokeens have denied about their Jamaat links, the police said. They live in Deenpur village, which has been sealed by the Delhi government and turned into a containment zone, as it figures among the 23 Covid-19 hotspots in the national capital. The authorities have sealed a 1km radius around the village.

Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Dwarka, said the village was declared a containment zone after Sukhbir and two of his family members tested Covid-19 positive.

“The health authorities had put Sukhbir under home quarantine. However, he was found missing during a door-to-door check. He has also hidden his travel history from the authorities,” Delhi Police said.

Later, he was shifted to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Hospital in Rohini for treatment and his mobile phone call details were analysed to track his movement, the police said.

“Our investigation confirmed that Sukhbir did visit the Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin. He has put the health of his family members and his neighbours at risk by hiding his travel history from us. We had to declare his neighbourhood a containment zone because of his carelessness. A case has been registered against him for disobedience and negligence,” said DCP Alphonse.

Sukhbir, however, told HT over the phone that he never visited Jamaat headquarters at Nizamuddin. “I’m a practising Hindu. I’ve no connection with the Markaz. I didn’t visit there. It’s a political conspiracy, as my wife is the only Congress councillor from the 25 municipal wards in Najafgarh zone. I’m being framed,” Sukhbir said.

He claimed that he has been distributing food and essential items to the poor and the needy since the Delhi government announced a lockdown from March 23 in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

“I’ve been moving around, as part of my charitable work. I would've contracted the infection from anywhere. I got myself tested at a private laboratory and got admitted on April 1 after I tested Covid-19 positive. My wife and daughter have also tested positive and are undergoing treatment at the hospital,” he said.