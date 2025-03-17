New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madras High Court order directing a CBI probe into corruption allegations against former AIADMK minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji in a cash-for-job scam case. Cash-for-job scam: SC stays Madras HC order for CBI probe against ex-AIADMK minister

A bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti passed the order while hearing two pleas including the one filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the high court’s decision.

The high court, on January 6, ordered a CBI investigation in the case after it found that the state government did not comply with its earlier direction asking it to file a chargesheet in this matter.

The top court asked the Tamil Nadu government to provide the translated documents to the governor’s secretariat within two weeks and directed the governor’s office to take an expeditious decision on the pending sanction.

In the meantime, the bench stayed the high court’s order and restrained the CBI from conducting further investigations.

During the hearing, senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing for the state government, asserted that the state police had submitted a chargesheet, contrary to the high court’s observation.

The senior lawyer said that a sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act had been sought, and the investigation was ongoing.

Additionally, he pointed out that a sanction application under Section 19 of the Act is currently pending before the Tamil Nadu governor.

The delay, he explained, was due to the governor’s request for English translations of relevant Tamil documents.

On behalf of Rajenthra Bhalaji, senior advocate V Giri argued that the case did not merit a routine transfer to the CBI, citing a lack of cogent reasons for such a move.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the complainant, alleged that the Tamil Nadu government was attempting to shield the former minister.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.