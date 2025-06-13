Caste survey for social justice: Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday formally announced the decision to carry out a fresh caste-based socio-educational survey across the state within a 90-day timeline, scrapping the earlier 2015 exercise and its subsequent 2024 report. The government will consult the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission (KSBCC) for the survey. (ANI)

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the move after a special cabinet meeting in Bengaluru.

“We have taken a decision in the cabinet. It was a unanimous decision that a new survey is to be conducted,” he said.

The government will consult the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission (KSBCC), which will oversee the survey and submit its report within the stipulated time.

Siddaramaiah said, “The government will consult the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission… we are going to give 90 days’ time to survey afresh and to give the report.”

The CM said the decision was in line with Section 11(1) of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1995, which mandates a new survey every 10 years. “After considering all aspects and the law, as it has been 10 years since the Socio-Educational survey was conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, the cabinet has decided to go for a new survey; and as per Section 11(2) of the Act, it has been decided to consult the commission in this regard.”

The Congress high command, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, directed the state earlier this week to initiate a fresh enumeration, citing concerns of underrepresentation of communities in the earlier exercise. Asked whether the move was made under pressure, Siddaramaiah responded, “Just because they asked us to do a new survey, we are not doing it. We have not succumbed to pressure from the high command.”

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, also present at the post-cabinet press briefing, echoed this sentiment, stating, “We don’t want political colour. We want social justice. For this reason, we have decided to conduct a caste census again. The opposition parties, who criticised the previous report, are now talking the opposite way.”

He said the decision was made after carefully considering public opinion and the views of legislators. “Anyone can say anything. We have given our consent to the re-examination of the caste census after understanding the feelings and opinions of the people and legislators.”

The 2015 survey was conducted from April 11 to May 30 by over 1.6 lakh staff, including 1.33 lakh teachers. It covered 5.98 crore people out of an estimated 6.35 crore population at the time, based on the 2011 Census. The survey had been based on 54 parameters through a door-to-door process.

Despite the exhaustive nature of the 2015 survey, it was widely criticised—especially by Karnataka’s two dominant communities, the Vokkaligas and the Veerashaiva-Lingayats—who termed it “unscientific” and demanded that it be rejected. Siddaramaiah noted, “It is not a question of Vokkaligas or Lingayats. Other backward communities have also given their suggestions.”

There was also opposition within the ruling Congress party to accepting the 2015 data. “Only after discussions started did we realise that, by law and constitutional provisions, it was 10 years old, and a fresh survey was needed,” Siddaramaiah said. “The provision in the Act is clear that a new survey has to be conducted every 10 years, after which a new list of backward classes could be drawn up by either deleting existing castes or adding new ones.”

Siddaramaiah also clarified that although the cabinet had earlier considered the recommendations submitted in February 2024 by the K Jayaprakash Hegde-led commission—based on the 2015 data—it was now deemed outdated. “The delivery of social justice is possible on the basis of the new report,” he added.

When asked what would happen to recommendations such as increasing Muslim reservation to 8%, the CM said, “After the new survey it will be re-examined.”

Responding to a question about the Centre’s announcement on including caste data in the national census, he said Karnataka’s survey would differ because “they have nowhere said that they will do a socio-educational survey”.

The 2015 survey, conducted under then KSBCC chairman H Kantharaju, had not been accepted during Siddaramaiah’s first term as CM (2013-18). He explained that after Congress lost the 2018 election, the then CM HD Kumaraswamy allegedly blocked the acceptance of the survey report.

“Kantharaju had approached the then backward classes welfare minister Puttarangashetty with a request to receive the report, but the then CM Kumaraswamy put pressure on the minister not to receive it,” Siddaramaiah alleged.

Later, the BJP government appointed K Jayaprakash Hegde, who was with the party at the time, to head the commission and submit a report based on the old data. Although the report was submitted on February 29, 2024, parliamentary elections delayed cabinet discussions on it until April. The report was placed before the cabinet for the first time on April 11 and discussed in 3-4 meetings since then.

Asked about the survey cost, Siddaramaiah declined to comment. He, however, confirmed that members to the Backward Classes Commission would be appointed “in the next two to three days,” and arrangements would be made to allow Kannadigas living abroad to participate in the survey online. “This is the original intention of the Congress party,” Shivakumar added. “Our aim is to involve everyone in the society.”

BJP MLC N Ravikumar objected to taxpayer money spent in crores for the 2015 survey if its data were to be rejected in the end. Ravikumar said the Congress’s suggestion to re-enumerate the data collected under the 2015 social and educational survey was a “slap” to the Siddaramaiah-led government, which originally commissioned and supported it during its first term. “The Congress high command has done injustice to the backward classes. The Congress high command also slammed Siddaramaiah, saying that it was 10 years old and the figures were old,” he said.

Ravikumar, who is also the chief whip of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, added that Siddaramaiah had intended to implement the caste census figures submitted by the Permanent Backward Classes Commission but changed his stance after returning from Delhi.

“Many in Congress had objected to the caste census figures. However, Siddaramaiah had said that he would implement it. But he says that he would conduct a new caste census after returning from Delhi. If so, why did he spend ₹165 crore of taxpayer money? Siddaramaiah, who was called the champion of the backward classes, has done injustice to them,” he said.

Shivakumar challenged critics within opposition ranks: “Let Kumaraswamy, Vijayendra, and Ashok hold a press conference again and say that they should accept the old report… The opposition parties are talking one thing in the past and another in the future.”