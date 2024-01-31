Caste survey: Report submission likely to be extended by 15 days

The Karnataka State Backward Class Commission, originally mandated to submit its socio-economic and educational survey report by January 31, is expected to receive an extension of 15 days. Those in the know of the development say that the commission has requested more time for final revisions. Both chief minister Siddaramaiah and commission chief Jayaprakash Hegde have chosen to remain silent on the matter. Bihar was the first state in the country to conduct a caste survey (HT)

“I don’t want to create any confusion by commenting now. I can only comment after meeting the CM on Wednesday,” said Hegde.

Taking a swipe at Siddaramaiah, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy challenged him to accept the Kantharaju Commission report.

“They are giving speeches every day about Kantharaju’s report. Congress is blaming me, Basavaraj Bommai, and BS Yeddyurappa, saying that we did not accept the report. Now you have come to power, and it’s been a year. Why have you not accepted the report and implemented it? Accept the report if you have guts,” Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday.”

The former chief minister also invited the Congress party to engage in an open debate on the 2A reservation.

“There are 108 sub-castes that fall under 2A reservation, but who is enjoying the lion’s share in reservation? Let’s have an open debate on this issue first, and then talk about Kantharaju report or some other report,” he stated. “Siddaramaiah accused us of criticising him because the son of a shepherd has become the chief minister. However, HD Deve Gowda appointed him as finance minister. In Siddaramaiah’s political journey, how many times has he served as a minister, chief minister, or deputy chief minister? He had the chance to eradicate caste discrimination and oppression. Why didn’t he take it?”

Responding to Kumaraswamy’s allegations, rural development and panchayat raj minister Priyank Kharge asserted that the Congress is committed to working for the progress of backward classes. He emphasised that the government would allow reviewing the report once it’s submitted.

“Congress is the only party that has consistently engaged with the backward class commission. No other government has cared about the backward classes. We all know what the BJP government has done to the Sadashiva Commission report. BJP or JD(S) never bothered about the downtrodden communities. But we in Congress, from AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to Rahul Gandhi to our chief minister Siddaramaiah, all have clearly stated that we are committed to making the caste survey report public,” said the minister.

“Our government will accept the report soon. Since some leaders have raised concerns about the report, we will review the report, and everything will be transparent.”

Chief minister Siddaramaiah, acknowledging the resistance to the report had said, “I am not aware of the findings of this report, and nobody has insights into its details. Despite this, objections arise, labelling it as unscientific. I assure you that I will accept the report, and in the presence of any anomalies, we will seek expert counsel and take appropriate measures to rectify them.”