Caught copying in exam, Class XI student jumps off college building

Unable to bear the humiliation after being caught copying red-handed in an examination, a 16-yeard old girl attempted suicide by jumping off her college building in Telangana’s Warangal district on Wednesday.

Polasani Raksha Rao, who was appearing for her first year Intermediate examination at R D College near Nayeem Nagar in Hanamkonda town, 150 kn northeast of Hyderabad, was caught by the invigilator while she was copying from a slip. The invigilator confiscated her answer sheet and despite repeated requests by the girl and asked her to leave the examination hall immediately.

A humiliated Raksha went out crying and within seconds, she jumped off the second floor of the college building. She suffered multiple fractures and head injuries.

The college staff immediately rushed her to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial government hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition is said to be critical.

The examinations for Intermediate (Class XI and XII) began in Telangana on Wednesday. A total of 9.42 lakh students are appearing for the examinations across 1,277 centres in the state.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 19:53 IST