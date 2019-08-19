Caught on camera, a car ploughing into pedestrians in Bengaluru

bengaluru

Aug 19, 2019

A car rammed into pedestrians when its driver lost control and drove the vehicle onto a pavement in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout locality on Sunday. Seven people were injured.

A CCTV camera footage of the incident shows the car ploughing into shoppers at high speed. Soon after, people can be seen running towards the car to help the injured.

Local media reported that the accident occurred at 3pm in front of a hotel and that two of the seven injured were critical.

#WATCH Bengaluru: A drunk person drove his car over pedestrians on a footpath at HSR Layout locality. The driver was taken into police custody & injured were admitted to hospital. Case registered. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mmS8e69MPw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

According to thehindu.com, the driver has been identified as Rajendra and he worked for a travel agency. He was allegedly inebriated. “He lost control and drove into the people outside the hotel,” a police officer was quoted as saying by the website.

Just last week, another accident sent shockwaves through the city. A 17-year-old boy borrowed an SUV for a joyride caused a series of accidents killing one. The minor boy had borrowed the SUV from his neighbor and took a friend along for a joyride.

Soon after he hit two girls and injured them, one of them died later. But the minor kept driving and hit a car and a two-wheeler. The 17-year-old stopped only when angry passersby chased the car and stopped him. He was later taken into custody.

