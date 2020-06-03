e-paper
CBI books firm, officials for child pornography site

The agency has booked the company, its directors and other unidentified persons for violation of the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they said.

india Updated: Jun 03, 2020 02:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Earlier, on the basis of a communication from the German Embassy in January last year, CBI registered a case against seven people for allegedly being part of WhatsApp groups with members in several countries in which child sexual abuse material including images and videos were being circulated. (PTI)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday raided the premises of a private company based in Paschim Vihar, Delhi, for allegedly hosting child pornography on websites that had their servers in Russia, Netherlands and India, agency officials said.

The agency has booked the company, its directors and other unidentified persons for violation of the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they said.

“It has been alleged that the said company hosted websites of Russian domain containing objectionable material pertaining to child sexual abuse. The case involves the alleged jurisdiction of India, Netherlands and Russian Federation as of now vis-à-vis the location of servers, facilitation of hosting of objectionable material and owner of the objectionable contents,” CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

He said searches were conducted at the residence-cum-office premises of the accused which led to recovery of electronic devices and incriminating documents and material.

The accused’s name was not disclosed by agency.

Earlier, on the basis of a communication from the German Embassy in January last year, CBI registered a case against seven people for allegedly being part of WhatsApp groups with members in several countries in which child sexual abuse material including images and videos were being circulated.

