CBI books former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat in horse-trading case

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:40 IST

The CBI has filed a case against former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat in connection with a 2016 sting video that showed him negotiating a deal to buy the support of rebel MLAs.

The Uttarakhand HC had in September last week given a go-ahead to the agency to register a case against Rawat after it gave a report in a sealed cover based on its findings.

Other than Harish Rawat, the CBI has named former cabinet minister in Uttarakhand government - Harak Singh Rawat and Umesh Kumar in its FIR registered for prevention of corruption act.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 17:35 IST