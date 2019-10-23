e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

CBI books former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat in horse-trading case

The case is the outcome of a CBI probe into a purported video recorded in 2016 which showed the Congress leader Harish Rawat discussing money to win back the support of disgruntled MLAs who had crossed over to the BJP .

india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The move comes after Uttarakhand High Court gave the nod to the CBI to go ahead with its investigation in the horse-trading case and lodge an FIR against former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat.
The move comes after Uttarakhand High Court gave the nod to the CBI to go ahead with its investigation in the horse-trading case and lodge an FIR against former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat. (ANI photo)
         

The CBI has filed a case against former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat in connection with a 2016 sting video that showed him negotiating a deal to buy the support of rebel MLAs.

The Uttarakhand HC had in September last week given a go-ahead to the agency to register a case against Rawat after it gave a report in a sealed cover based on its findings.

Other than Harish Rawat, the CBI has named former cabinet minister in Uttarakhand government - Harak Singh Rawat and Umesh Kumar in its FIR registered for prevention of corruption act.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 17:35 IST

tags
top news
40 lakh living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi to be given ownership rights: Centre
40 lakh living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi to be given ownership rights: Centre
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
CBI books former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat in horse-trading case
CBI books former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat in horse-trading case
From Kohli to Dhoni: Ganguly speaks after taking over as BCCI president
From Kohli to Dhoni: Ganguly speaks after taking over as BCCI president
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Google claims ‘Quantum Supremacy’ with new Sycamore chip
Google claims ‘Quantum Supremacy’ with new Sycamore chip
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News