CBI books former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat in horse-trading case
The case is the outcome of a CBI probe into a purported video recorded in 2016 which showed the Congress leader Harish Rawat discussing money to win back the support of disgruntled MLAs who had crossed over to the BJP .india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:40 IST
The CBI has filed a case against former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat in connection with a 2016 sting video that showed him negotiating a deal to buy the support of rebel MLAs.
The Uttarakhand HC had in September last week given a go-ahead to the agency to register a case against Rawat after it gave a report in a sealed cover based on its findings.
Other than Harish Rawat, the CBI has named former cabinet minister in Uttarakhand government - Harak Singh Rawat and Umesh Kumar in its FIR registered for prevention of corruption act.
First Published: Oct 23, 2019 17:35 IST