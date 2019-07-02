Today in New Delhi, India
CBI raids 50 places across 18 cities in drive against banking fraud accused

The agency teams swooped down at 50 locations in 18 different cities in a coordinated action against the promoters and directors of the companies made accused in the cases in 12 states across the country, officials said.

india Updated: Jul 02, 2019 12:11 IST
Press Trust of India
A total of 14 cases have been registered against the accused including various companies/ firms, their promoters/directors and bank officials, the official said. (AFP Photo)

The CBI Tuesday launched a special drive in connection with banking scams across the country and registered 14 cases, officials said.

The agency teams swooped down at 50 locations in 18 different cities in a coordinated action against the promoters and directors of the companies made accused in the cases in 12 states across the country, they said.

“In a countrywide action relating to bank fraud scams/cases, CBI is conducting a special drive today and has begun searches at more than 50 places in 18 different cities in around 12 states/union territories,” a senior official said.

“A total of 14 cases have been registered against the accused including various companies/ firms, their promoters/directors and bank officials,” the official added.

The search operation is still on, they said.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 11:57 IST

