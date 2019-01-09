Back as CBI chief, Alok Verma rolls back most transfer orders of interim director

CBI director Alok Verma, who took charge of his office Wednesday after being reinstated in the post by the Supreme Court, rolled back most of the transfer orders of 13 officials shifted out after he was sent on forced leave last October.

On October 23, the Centre had divested both Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana of their powers after a feud had broken out between the two officers who had accused one another of corruption.

Joint director M Nageswara Rao, who was appointed interim director on October 24, had immediately ordered transfers and postings of 13 officials including the agency’s powerful joint director (policy) AK Sharma, deputy inspectors general MK Sinha, Anish Prasad, KR Chaurasia, and Tarun Gauba, additional superintendent of police SS Gurm and deputy superintendent of police AK Bassi.

The Supreme Court, while hearing the case filed by Verma, had set aside the government order that divested him of his powers and sent him on forced leave. It, however, barred him from taking any major policy decisions till the selection committee, comprising the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha, met and decided on his continuation.

According to agency officials, Verma went ahead with rolling back the transfer orders of some of his key people, considering that transfers are seen as administrative and not policy decisions.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 22:29 IST