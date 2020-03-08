CBI files case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

india

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 18:12 IST

The CBI on Sunday filed a case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor. The Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd and a company controlled by Rana Kapoor’s family - DoiT Ventures have also been named in the First Information Report.

Earlier on Sunday, Kapoor was sent to Enforcement Directorate’s custody till March 11 by a special holiday court in Mumbai, hours after his arrest by the agency.

The central agency had arrested Rana Kapoor around 3am on Sunday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL). Before that, he was questioned for hours.