    CBI issues summons to Telangana Jagruthi president Kavitha in liquor fraud case

    Telangana Jagruthi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been served a CBI notice to appear in court on March 16 regarding the Delhi liquor fraud.

    Published on: Mar 13, 2026 1:08 PM IST
    By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday served notices on Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor fraud, asking her to appear before the Delhi high court on March 16, people familiar with the matter said.

    A team of CBI officers came to the residence of Kavitha, daughter of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in Banjara Hills in the afternoon and issued the summons. (PTI file photo)
    A team of CBI officers came to the residence of Kavitha, daughter of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in Banjara Hills in the afternoon and issued the summons. “Since Kavitha was unwell, the team handed the notices to her husband Anil Kumar,” a Telangana Jagruthi functionary said.

    Apart from Kavitha, the CBI served notices on businessmen Arun Ramachandra Pillai, Abhiskeh Boinpally and Sharat Reddy and Telugu Desam Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivas Reddy.

    • Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

      Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

