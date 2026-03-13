CBI issues summons to Telangana Jagruthi president Kavitha in liquor fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday served notices on Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor fraud, asking her to appear before the Delhi high court on March 16, people familiar with the matter said. A team of CBI officers came to the residence of Kavitha, daughter of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in Banjara Hills in the afternoon and issued the summons. (PTI file photo)

A team of CBI officers came to the residence of Kavitha, daughter of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in Banjara Hills in the afternoon and issued the summons. “Since Kavitha was unwell, the team handed the notices to her husband Anil Kumar,” a Telangana Jagruthi functionary said.

Apart from Kavitha, the CBI served notices on businessmen Arun Ramachandra Pillai, Abhiskeh Boinpally and Sharat Reddy and Telugu Desam Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivas Reddy.