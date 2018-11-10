From art of fighting to Art of Living, CBI officials learn positivity

The Art of Living guides on Saturday began a three-day workshop with CBI officials to motivate them and bring positivity in the agency caught in an unprecedented clash between its top brass.

Reeling under a bitter feud at the top, which has resulted in two top officers of the agency, director Alok Kumar Verma and his immediate deputy Rakesh Asthana, being divested of their responsibilities, the CBI is trying to “improve positivity, enhance synergy and generate a healthy atmosphere” through the workshop organised by spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s foundation.

On Friday, the agency had said in a statement that the workshop would be organised at the CBI headquarters and around 150 officers — from the rank of inspector to acting director M Nageshwar Rao — will participate in it.

“The purpose of the workshop is to improve positivity, enhance synergy and generate a healthy atmosphere in the agency and motivate staff to achieve their full potential,” said CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal.

The decision to organise the workshop was taken only few days ago to fight the negativity that the bitter feud at the top has generated, said an agency official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “It will help to generate camaraderie in the agency.”

“We offered to organise the workshop a few months back along with other organisations. But the agency got back to us only now (after the director and special director were divested of their responsibilities). May be they realised the importance...,” says Gaurav Verma, trainer at the Art of Living Foundation, who will be conducting the workshop.

The workshop starts Saturday. Verma said the workshop works at two levels, personal and institutional.

“At the personal level, we will help the officers to deal with health issues, especially stress. Other things that we look to do is to build sharpness of intellect and presence of mind... At the institutional level we work on building trust inside the organisation.”

Verma and Asthana did not respond to queries on their participation. Acting director Nageshwar Rao, who is also supposed to participate, didn’t respond to a call and a message.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 11:37 IST