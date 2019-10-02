e-paper
CBI opposes Jagan Reddy’s request seeking exemption from court appearance

The CBI further said the high court had earlier described the charges against Jagan Mohan Reddy as grave, causing dent to the economy of state and affecting the economy of the country.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2019 10:32 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy denied exemption from court appearance.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy denied exemption from court appearance.
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday strongly opposed the request of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking exemption from personal appearance in the court every Friday in connection with an economic offences case.

In a counter affidavit filed before the principal sessions court for CBI cases at Nampally in Hyderabad, the CBI contended that Jagan should not be given any exemption as he could influence the witnesses using “political, money and muscle power”.

On September 6, the YSRCP chief filed a petition in the CBI special court requesting that he be exempted from appearing in the court every Friday as he, being the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, was required to be available to the people of the state.

Jagan also argued that his position as chief minister has many protocols and a security cover, which pose an additional burden on the already strained exchequer.

The CBI, however, dismissed Jagan’s argument in its counter-affidavit. “The request of the petitioner seeking dispensation of his personal attendance in the court on whatever grounds pleaded in the petition will virtually entail him to liberate himself from the lawful restrictions imposed by this Hon’ble Court to ensure the ends of justice,” the CBI said.

The central probe agency pointed out that as many as 11 chargesheets had been filed against Jagan. “It is almost six years from the date of filing last chargesheet in the case but the trial proceedings are yet to start. This is an indication that the accused has been able to procrastinate the proceedings on one pretext or the other,” the counter affidavit said.

The CBI further said the high court had earlier described the charges against Jagan as grave, causing dent to the economy of state and affecting the economy of the country.

Jagan Reddy was accused number 1 (A-1) in all the 11 chargesheets in the quid pro quo cases filed against him by the CBI.

“In all the 11 charge sheets, the petitioner (Jagan) stands as an accused in his individual capacity and as representative of his privately owned companies. Any reference to the revenue and financial condition of government of Andhra Pradesh is only an attempt to deviate the attention of the court from real issues”, the CBI maintained.

Jagan has not attended the court after being sworn in as the chief minister on May 30. In August, he obtained the court’s permission to go to Israel and then to the US on a personal visit.

