e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CBI raids 3 Delhi-NCR locations in Rs 190 crore bank fraud case

CBI raids 3 Delhi-NCR locations in Rs 190 crore bank fraud case

The agency conducted searches after registering an FIR against Shri Sidhdata Ispat Pvt. Ltd., Govardhan Industries Pvt. Ltd., Shri Sidhdata Steel Tubes, Sudershan Tubes and others on a complaint by Bank of Baroda, they said.

india Updated: Jul 24, 2020 17:18 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
(File photo)
         

The CBI Friday conducted searches at three locations in Delhi and Noida in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 190 crore, officials said.

The agency conducted searches after registering an FIR against Shri Sidhdata Ispat Pvt. Ltd., Govardhan Industries Pvt. Ltd., Shri Sidhdata Steel Tubes, Sudershan Tubes and others on a complaint by Bank of Baroda, they said. “It was alleged in the complaint that the accused cheated Bank of Baroda to the tune of Rs. 190.76 crore (excluding interest) by way of availing various credit facilities, on the basis of submitting fake documents to the bank...,” CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said. It was also alleged that they diverted the funds fraudulently for the purpose other than they were sanctioned for, he said.

“Searches have been conducted today at two places in Noida (UP) and one place in Delhi which led to recovery of incriminating documents/material;” he said.

tags
top news
Mike Pompeo sets agenda for a new Cold War with China. Russia will be key
Mike Pompeo sets agenda for a new Cold War with China. Russia will be key
Team Ashok Gehlot claims 109 MLAs on its side, asks Guv to call assembly ASAP
Team Ashok Gehlot claims 109 MLAs on its side, asks Guv to call assembly ASAP
First dose of Covid-19 candidate Covaxin administered to 30-yr-old at AIIMS Delhi
First dose of Covid-19 candidate Covaxin administered to 30-yr-old at AIIMS Delhi
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi praise ‘bold’ PV Narasimha Rao, neglected for years
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi praise ‘bold’ PV Narasimha Rao, neglected for years
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
‘I came back and spoke to Sachin paaji’: Kohli after 2014 England debacle
‘I came back and spoke to Sachin paaji’: Kohli after 2014 England debacle
Court rejects PIL against Ayodhya temple event to be attended by PM Modi
Court rejects PIL against Ayodhya temple event to be attended by PM Modi
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In