CBI registers corruption case against Aurangabad DM, BRBCL chief executive

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a case of corruption against the district magistrate of Bihar’s Aurangabad district, chief executive of Bharatiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL) and a few other unidentified people, officials said.

The central agency’s spokesperson Abhishek Dayal confirmed that a first information report has been lodged against district magistrate Kanwal Tanuj and BRBCL’s CEO C Shiv Kumar. He said the agency also carried out searches at the office, residence and other properties of Tanuj and Kumar at Aurangabad, Lucknow and Noida.

Tanuj and Kumar have been accused of various criminal offences including conspiracy, cheating, forgery, use of forged documents and criminal misconduct.

The case is related to alleged irregularities and cheating the government of Rs 2.07 crore in the acquisition of land in the Nabinagar area of the district for setting up a power plant by BRBCL, a subsidiary of state-owned power producer NTPC Ltd.

The FIR, a copy of which is in possession of the Hindustan Times, said Kumar entered into a criminal conspiracy with Tanuj other unidentified officials of BRBCL, including Gopal Prasad Singh, who has since died.

Tanuj, the FIR said, got false documents including receipts for the period from 1988 to 2017 and sale deed of a vacant plot in the name of Singh, and reportedly sold by a person called Mukund Lal.

A CBI official, who was a part of the search team and did not want to be named, said Tanuj then fraudulently directed the Nabinagar circle officer (CO) to begin the acquisition process of the 7.45 acres of land owned by Singh. The circle officer directed BRBCL to purchase the land from Singh and also buy 0.905 acres from the state government for their project.

The possession of land is done in the presence of landowners after the identification of their land but when BRBCL officers along with other administrative officials visited the site on April 11 and 12, 2017, Singh allegedly could not identify his land.

Several villagers, who had gathered there during the visit, told officials that Singh was not the owner of the plot. During the possession procedure, a video/CD was also prepared at the spot.

A CBI official said that despite the locals’ objection and prevailing confusion on the land ownership, Tanuj on May 26 directed BRBCL to make the payment for Singh’s land within 48 hours.

The agency has found during its investigation that Mukund Lal was not a landlord and had not sold any land to Singh. Singh was paid Rs 2,07,84,853 on June 12 despite the fact that he could not identify the land and the money was subsequently withdrawn.

The DM’s confidential section was sealed and all the landline phones were disconnected. Several ADM rank officers were also being questioned in connection with the case.

Tanuj could not be reached despite repeated attempts since the searches began around 9am. The searches were on by the time of filing of this report.

BRBCL is constructing four units of 250 MW at Nabinagar. The joint venture project has been developed by BRBCL in which NTPC has 74 % share and the ministry of railways has the remaining 26%.

The four units of BRBCL plant are proposed to be constructed on around 1,500 acres of land and all of them are to be completed at a revised cost of around Rs 8,100 crore.