CBI summons former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in Rose Valley case

CBI sources said that Kumar has been asked to appear before the agency officials to ascertain his role in connection with the multi- crore Rose Valley scam.

india Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Rajeev Kumar had earlier been granted protection by the Calcutta High Court from any coercive action by the CBI against him in connection to the Saradha ponzi scam.(PTI Photo)
         

The Special Crime branch of CBI has asked former Kolkata Police Commissioner and now ADG (CID) Rajeev Kumar to appear before the investigating officials on Friday in connection with the Rose Valley case.

CBI sources said that Kumar, who had been earlier interrogated by CBI sleuths in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam, has been asked to appear before the agency officials to ascertain his role in connection with the multi- crore Rose Valley scam.

Kumar had earlier been granted protection by the Calcutta High Court from any coercive action by the CBI against him in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam.

He has also filed a prayer before the Calcutta High Court seeking similar protection from any coercive action being taken against him in the Rose Valley case.

The prayer in connection with the Rose Valley case is yet to be taken up for hearing.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 15:02 IST

