CBSE asks its schools to inform students about PM’s Sunday call

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 20:34 IST

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a call to light candles at 9 pm on Sunday for nine minutes, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools affiliated to it to spread awareness about the event among their students. The HRD ministry also wrote a letter to states to this effect.

The CBSE letter also informed schools about the usefulness of the Aarogya Setu app, developed in public-private partnership to help people in assessing their risk of catching the coronavirus infection. The letter by Joseph Emmanuel, CBSE’s director, academics, advised schools to inform their teachers by 5pm about the PM’s call.

A similar letter was sent by HRD ministry joint secretary Maneesh Garg to states. It suggested that an action-taken status should be conveyed to the ministry.

An HRD spokesperson said Garg’s email was only meant to inform students to download the app and participate in the lighting of lamps. “There is no coercion on anyone to do the same. As schools are closed, there is no question of monitoring of attendance. The action taken report asked from state education officers is to ensure that they have further disseminated the information,” said the spokesperson.

After PM Modi’s appeal to people to light candles or flash mobile lights on Sunday for nine minutes, the HRD ministry suggested that students should take part in the initiative. The ministry, however, said there should not be an assembly in colonies.

The ministry also suggested students build immunity by following suggestions by the Ayush ministry, which has suggested having chyawanprash, drinking herbal tea or milk with turmeric powder and practising yoga, among other things.