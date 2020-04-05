e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CBSE asks its schools to inform students about PM’s Sunday call

CBSE asks its schools to inform students about PM’s Sunday call

india Updated: Apr 05, 2020 20:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a call to light candles at 9 pm on Sunday for nine minutes, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools affiliated to it to spread awareness about the event among their students. The HRD ministry also wrote a letter to states to this effect.

The CBSE letter also informed schools about the usefulness of the Aarogya Setu app, developed in public-private partnership to help people in assessing their risk of catching the coronavirus infection. The letter by Joseph Emmanuel, CBSE’s director, academics, advised schools to inform their teachers by 5pm about the PM’s call.

A similar letter was sent by HRD ministry joint secretary Maneesh Garg to states. It suggested that an action-taken status should be conveyed to the ministry.

An HRD spokesperson said Garg’s email was only meant to inform students to download the app and participate in the lighting of lamps. “There is no coercion on anyone to do the same. As schools are closed, there is no question of monitoring of attendance. The action taken report asked from state education officers is to ensure that they have further disseminated the information,” said the spokesperson.

After PM Modi’s appeal to people to light candles or flash mobile lights on Sunday for nine minutes, the HRD ministry suggested that students should take part in the initiative. The ministry, however, said there should not be an assembly in colonies.

The ministry also suggested students build immunity by following suggestions by the Ayush ministry, which has suggested having chyawanprash, drinking herbal tea or milk with turmeric powder and practising yoga, among other things.

top news
Millions join PM Modi’s ‘9pm-9min’ call, light lamps to fight Covid-19
Millions join PM Modi’s ‘9pm-9min’ call, light lamps to fight Covid-19
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Foreign Tablighi workers stopped from leaving at airports; cops say action begins
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Covid-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days, Jamaat incident worsened coronavirus spread: Govt
Covid-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days, Jamaat incident worsened coronavirus spread: Govt
From Rohit Sharma to Karan Johar, PM Modi retweets celebs on 9 pm, 9 min call
From Rohit Sharma to Karan Johar, PM Modi retweets celebs on 9 pm, 9 min call
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news