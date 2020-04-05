Decision on reopening schools, colleges to be taken on April 14: HRD minister

education

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 16:55 IST

The HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Sunday said that the government will decide whether to reopen schools, colleges on April 14 after reviewing the coronavirus situation.

“It is difficult to take a decision at the moment. We will review the situation on April 14 and depending upon the circumstances, a decision will be taken on whether schools and colleges can be reopened now or have to be closed for more time,” the minister told PTI in an interview.

“We are prepared to ensure there is no academic loss to students if schools, colleges remain shut beyond April 14. The classes are already being conducted online using various government platforms like SWAYAM,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 14 in view of preventing further spread of coronavirus.

The HRD minister said that the government is regularly reviewing the plan of action that is being followed by universities and higher educational institutions during lockdown. Moreover, the plan is ready for conducting the pending exams and evaluation once the lockdown is lifted.

“There are 34 crore students in the country, more than America’s population. They are our biggest treasure. Safety of students and teachers is of utmost importance to the government,” he added.

Various examinations were cancelled while some of the exams were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, the educational bodies had to suspend the evaluation process immediately due to the lockdown which will be resume only after it is lifted.

CBSE along with various other state boards had to postpone some of the exams which will be conducted after the situation improves.

(with PTI inputs)