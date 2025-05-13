CBSE declares Class 10, 12 exam results; pass percentages up from last year

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for the academic year 2024–25, with both exams showing a marginal increase in pass percentages over last year. Among school categories, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas had the highest Class 10 pass percentage at 99.49%, followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas. (Representational image)

For Class 12, 17.04 lakh students had registered, and 16.92 lakh appeared. A total of 14.96 lakh students passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 88.39%, up from 87.98% in 2024. Girls outperformed boys, with pass percentages of 91.64% and 85.70% respectively. The pass percentage among transgender candidates was 100%, compared to 50% last year.

The exams were conducted from February 15 to April 4 across 7,330 centres affiliated with 19,299 schools in India and abroad. “This is a Kumbh Mela of examinations,” CBSE said in a statement, likening the scale and logistics to that of national elections. More than two lakh distinct sets of question papers were distributed. The Board evaluated 94.66 lakh answer books across 5,000 centres, involving 1.67 lakh evaluators. Evaluations were completed in 17 days.

Among the 17 regions, Vijayawada recorded the highest Class 12 pass percentage at 99.60%, followed by Trivandrum (99.32%) and Chennai (97.39%). Delhi West recorded 95.37% and Delhi East 95.06%. Together, the Delhi region reported a pass percentage of 95.18%. Pass rates were lower in Prayagraj (79.53%), Noida (81.29%), Bhopal (82.46%), and Patna (82.86%).

Institution-wise, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas reported a pass percentage of 99.29%, Kendriya Vidyalayas 99.05%, government-aided schools 98.96%, government schools 90.48%, and private schools 87.94%. CBSE-affiliated schools abroad recorded a pass percentage of 95.01%, compared to 95.84% last year.

The Board said 50% of the Class 12 questions were competency-based, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. To prepare students and teachers for the new format, CBSE issued model papers, held training sessions, and hosted a webinar on February 14. “All efforts have yielded results in the form of improving the results,” it stated.

For Class 10, 23.85 lakh students registered and 23.71 lakh appeared. Of these, 22.21 lakh passed. The overall pass percentage rose slightly to 93.66% from last year’s 93.60%. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 95.00%, boys 92.63%, and transgender candidates 95.00%.

Trivandrum and Vijayawada recorded the highest Class 10 pass percentage at 99.79%, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai. The Delhi region reported a combined pass rate of 95.14%. Foreign schools affiliated with CBSE recorded 98.57%.

Among school categories, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas had the highest Class 10 pass percentage at 99.49%, followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas. Government-aided schools recorded the lowest at 83.94%.

A total of 1.99 lakh Class 10 students scored above 90%, and 45,516 scored above 95%. Among Children With Special Needs (CWSN), 411 scored above 90% and 66 above 95%. The number of students placed in the compartment category was 1.41 lakh, accounting for 5.96% of those who appeared.

The Board deployed a number of digital systems for the conduct and evaluation of the exams, including Pariksha Sangam, the Confidential Material Tracking System, the Theory Evaluation Trend Analysis (TETRA), Blockchain-based recordkeeping, the Online Exam Centre Management System (OECMS), and the Re-engineered Outlier System for Examinations (ROSE).

No overall merit list was issued this year, in line with CBSE’s policy against “unhealthy competition.” Subject-wise merit certificates will be awarded to the top 0.1% of candidates in each subject.

Supplementary exams will be held in July 2025. Class 10 students may appear in up to two subjects, and Class 12 students in one. Applications for re-evaluation, rechecking, and photocopies of answer scripts will be accepted from May 17.

Physical copies of the mark sheets will be distributed through schools, while digital copies are available on DigiLocker.