CBSE leak: Rahul says PM Modi will write ‘Exam Warrior 2’ on stress relief after lives destroyed

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday kept up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the CBSE leaks, saying he would now write a sequel to his book “Exam Warriors” to teach students stress relief after their lives were “destroyed” due to paper leaks.

Mocking the prime minister on Twitter, Gandhi attached a photograph of Modi playing with children.

“PM wrote Exam Warriors, a book to teach students stress relief during exams.

“Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students and parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers,” he tweeted.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 30, 2018

The Prime Minister had also talked about fighting exam stress in his “Mann ki Baat” programme ahead of the board exams.

The Congress has been attacking the prime minister on the CBSE announcing a re-exam of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers after reports that they were leaked.

It has demanded the sacking of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal and a judicial probe by a high court judge.

On Thursday, Gandhi had targeted Modi over the series of leaks, including CBSE board papers, to say that the “chowkidar” was weak.