The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will pilot an inspection-led rating system under the new framework for centrally run schools — Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVs), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) — grading them as A+, A, B or C based on defined quality parameters, marking a shift from the earlier largely compliance-based self-assessment model. The decision was taken at the Board’s 142nd Governing Body meeting held in December 2025, the minutes of which were made public on Monday. CBSE to introduce school grading, tighten unfair means rules from 2026

The key proposals approved by the governing body also include launching of ‘Annual Young Culinary Championship’ for Classes 6 to 12 by December 2026; stricter Unfair Means (UFM) rules, engagement of an NGO to study the impact of the RTE Act in affiliated schools.

CBSE in its role as School Standards Authority (SSA), introduced the School Quality Assessment and Assurance (SQAA) framework in 2013 to strengthen accountability and institutional standards. In 2023, it made annual self-assessment under SQAA mandatory for all affiliated schools across seven domains, including curriculum and assessment, infrastructure, human resources, inclusivity, governance, leadership and beneficiary satisfaction. Completion of this self-review on the SQAA portal is now compulsory for processing fresh affiliation, upgradation, extension and related applications.

“In a step forward, to have a more robust and field-oriented, quality assurance mechanism, CBSE is launching a revamped, inspection-led model under the SQAA Plus framework,” reads the minutes of the meeting.

The ‘SQAA Plus Framework’ is being developed for EMRS, KVS, and NVS schools. The new inspection-led model introduces real-time, on-site evaluations and multi-domain assessments linking academics with governance, infrastructure, inclusivity and student well-being, aiming to strengthen accountability and drive data-based school improvement.

CBSE will roll out the new framework in a phased manner, beginning with 500 selected schools with the support of “a dedicated cadre of inspection specialists” who will assess school management practices, academic quality, infrastructure readiness, governance, and overall school health indicators. Under the new framework, schools will be provided categorical ratings (A+ A, B+ etc ) “with clearly identified gaps and improvement pathways to enhance quality·assurance more effectively.” At the December meeting, officials

CBSE’s governing body, the highest decision-making authority of the board, has approved the engagement of three consultants from National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI)-empenelled Ernst & Young LLP to support monitoring, field validation and impact assessment of the SQAA Plus pilot. The 18-month project, including consultancy, training and framework development, is estimated to cost ₹2.89 crore.

CBSE officials did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment.

Although the meeting minutes state that the SQAA Plus framework is currently being developed for EMRS, KVS and NVS schools, principals of CBSE-affiliated private schools believe it may eventually be extended to them, as the earlier SQAA model, initially meant for centrally run schools, was later expanded to private institutions as well. They welcomed the move calling it “progressive” but cautioned that the process should be “supportive rather than punitive.”

Alka Kapur, principal of Modern Public School, Delhi, said the framework could “encourage healthy competition” and foster “a culture of continuous improvement,” but stressed that inspections must remain “fair, consistent and supportive rather than punitive,” noting that “one size doesn’t fit all” given diverse school contexts.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu School, said the new system promotes a holistic approach to school improvement, but added that its success will depend on “adequate infrastructure, uninterrupted connectivity and proper training,” with phased implementation and capacity building being crucial.

CBSE’s governing body has also approved ‘annual young India culinary championship’ for students of Classes 6 to 12, to provide a national platform to students for demonstrating their culinary talent-through fire and non-fire cooking by competing from school level to national level under the guidance of industry leaders. The modalities will be finalized by April 2026 and the event will be held by December 2026. The initiative aims to build culinary skills among Classes 6–12 students, promote nutrition literacy, food sustainability and hygiene, and introduce them to careers in hospitality and culinary arts.

The governing body has also approved ending the practice of allowing students booked under UFM Category-1 to pass by replacing the cancelled paper with a 6th or 7th subject. From the 2026 board exams onwards, the subject in which unfair means is detected will be cancelled, the student will be placed in the Compartment category, and reappearance in that paper will be compulsory. UFM Category-1 refers to malpractice confined to a specific subject, not the entire examination cycle. In the 2025 board exams, 388 of 608 Class 10 and 132 of 577 Class 12 candidates booked under UFM Category-1 were still declared pass by replacing the cancelled subject with their 6th/7th subject, meaning their overall result remained unaffected despite the malpractice booking.

Noting gaps in understanding socio-emotional experiences and learning outcomes in blended classrooms of students admitted in private unaided non-minority schools under Right To Education (RTE) Act, the board has approved the proposal of hiring an NGO or non-profit to study the impact of inclusive education on students and their families. The estimated cost of the study is around ₹10 lakh.

CBSE has also approved the increased correction fee for changes in certificates — including date of birth — to ₹5,000 for students passing from 2026 onwards, plus ₹1,000 for each additional year. The revised fee structure will not apply to students who passed till 2025, for whom the earlier ₹1,000 rate continues.