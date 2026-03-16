CBSE warns of ‘legal’ and ‘disciplinary action’ over misleading posts on exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday warned of ‘legal action’ against individuals posting “misleading and factually incorrect information” about its examination and evaluation processes on social media platforms. The board also cautioned teachers involved in the evaluation process that ‘disciplinary action’ may be taken if they share comments, opinions or experiences related to the evaluation on social media as the evaluation process is confidential and governed by strict protocols. The CBSE board examinations 2026 for Classes 10 and 12 began on February 18 this year. (File photo)

The board issued two circulars on Monday – one for individuals who are not directly involved in the evaluation process and another for teachers involved in the evaluation process including digital On Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation for Class 12 board examinations 2026.

In the first circular, the board said that it noted that certain individuals, including those not directly involved in the evaluation process or those engaged in digital evaluation, are posting misleading and factually incorrect information on social media platforms. “Such actions are creating unnecessary confusion among stakeholders and adversely affecting the credibility of the examination system,” said Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s controller of examinations in one of the circulars.

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He said sharing false or misleading information about CBSE examinations or evaluation processes on social media is strictly prohibited. Individuals are also barred from using the name, logo, or images of CBSE buildings to create confusion or mislead the public.

“Individuals found indulging in such activities will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions. Stakeholders are advised not to believe and pay importance to such posts which are not posted by CBSE,” he added.

In the second circulars, the board said that it noted that certain individuals engaged in the evaluation process of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are posting comments, opinions, and experiences on social media platforms. “Many of these posts are misleading, factually incorrect, and have the potential to create confusion and spread rumours among stakeholders,” the circular signed by Bhardwaj reads.

Through a second circular, the board reminded teachers that the evaluation process is confidential and governed by strict protocols, and that sharing any information, experiences, or opinions related to it on public platforms is strictly prohibited.

“Any attempt to spread rumours or misrepresent facts on social media is a violation of professional conduct and may invite disciplinary action,” Bhardwaj said while advising teachers to exercise restraint and uphold the integrity of the examination system.

“The board expects all evaluators to maintain confidentiality, dignity, and professionalism in the discharge of their duties,” he added.

CBSE has introduced the OSM system for evaluating Class 12 answer sheets from the 2026 board exams, shifting to digital assessment while retaining pen-and-paper exams and human evaluation. Under OSM, answer scripts will be scanned and uploaded to a portal where teachers will assess them on computer screens, award marks and annotate digitally, with totals auto-calculated to reduce errors.

“Many teachers involved in evaluation post videos on Instagram and other platforms sharing their opinions and experiences, which can create confusion among students,” said Akash Sharma, a teacher at Vanasthali Public School, Ghaziabad, who is also on evaluation duty. “Teachers may face difficulties in understanding the process, but they should avoid sharing such issues on social media.”

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School Rohini, Delhi said CBSE’s circulars are both timely and necessary.

“The evaluation process is built on strict confidentiality and professional integrity, and sharing opinions or experiences on social media can unintentionally spread misinformation leading to anxiety among parents and students. Educators must act with restraint and responsibility to safeguard the credibility of the examination system and the confidence of students and parents,” she added.

The CBSE board examinations 2026 for Classes 10 and 12 began on February 18 this year. While the Class 10 examinations have since concluded, the Class 12 exams will continue till April 10. In all, over 4.37 million students — including about 2.51 million Class 10 students and 1.86 million Class 12 students — registered for the CBSE board examinations this year.