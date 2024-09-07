CCB’s ATS arrest 35-year-old Maoist in Bengaluru: DCP

A 35-year-old Maoist, who had been involved with the banned CPI-Maoist organisation, has been arrested for the first time by the Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), an officer said. Police said Aniruddha was in Bengaluru for the past three to four days and was allegedly gathering financial support for the banned group and organising meetings (File photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srinivas Gowda said that the accused, identified as Aniruddha Rajan, originally from Haryana, was arrested on Thursday. He was arrested at the KSRTC Majestic bus station while waiting to board a bus to Chennai.

He further said: “We had received a tip off that Rajan was visiting a friend in the city. However, the authorities had warned us that Aniruddha had been working covertly for the banned CPI-Maoist organisation, was involved in spreading outlawed literature and was conducting secret meetings. His arrest marks the first time that he has been caught by law enforcement, despite his involvement with the extremist group for an extended period.”

He said that Aniruddha had been in Bengaluru for past three-four days and was allegedly gathering financial support for the banned group and organising meetings.

The officer said that after arresting Rajan, several items were seized from him, including two bags, pen drives, and tablets. “It was also discovered that he was carrying a fake Aadhaar card under the name ‘Vikas Ghadge’ to conceal his true identity. A case has been registered against him under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and he has been taken into custody for 14 days for further interrogation,” he said.

