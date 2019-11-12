Centenarian couple die within 1 hour of each other after being married for 75 years

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:41 IST

A 100-year-old woman died an hour after her 104-year-old husband died in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district late on Monday night.

The couple Vetrivel (104) and Pichayi (100) had been married for 75 years. They were residing in Kuppakkudi Adi Dravidar Colony under Alangudi Taluk. Although they were centenarians, the couple was said to be in good health.

On Monday night, Vetrivel complained of chest pain. So, his grandsons and great-grandsons rushed him to a nearby hospital in Alangudi. But, doctors declared the elderly man as brought dead. When his mortal remains were taken back to Kuppakkudi for relatives to pay their last respects, his wife Pichayi broke down on seeing her husband’s lifeless body.

“Our grandma cried before our grandfather’s body and fainted. When we shook her to revive her, she did not respond. So, we called a local doctor to check her pulse. The doctor confirmed that our grandma was no more, less than an hour after our grandfather died,” said L Kumaravel, one of the grandsons of the elderly couple.

The couple is survived by five sons and one daughter apart from 23 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.